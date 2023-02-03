How to get the rarest wands from Mr. Olivander in Hogwarts Legacy

Wands are probably the most necessary points of Hogwarts Legacy, being the weapon and gear of selection for all wizardkind (besides Squibs, as they possess no magical talents). They function a way to regulate magic and self-discipline a spellcaster, as wandless magic is unstable and almost inconceivable to drag off. Every wand is exclusive, each when it comes to properties in addition to its relationship with its proprietor.

Whereas it isn’t precisely clear how a participant will select their wands in Hogwarts Legacy, what they’ll do proper now’s select a wand to start out their journey throughout the recreation. This was made potential by the viral Wizarding World web site, which was beforehand often called Pottermore.

The next part dives into the solutions required to get the rarest wands on the web site, which can be utilized throughout the recreation if gamers hyperlink their Wizarding World account to their Hogwarts Legacy (WB) account.

Hogwarts Legacy: Steps to accumulate the rarest wands within the Wizarding World neighborhood

Hogwarts Legacy gamers will first should make an account on the Wizarding World web site to decide on a wand for themselves. As soon as that is accomplished, they’re going to be given the choice to take a quiz to find out their wand. Nevertheless, every wand sort requires a particular set of solutions throughout the quiz.

Every wand within the Hogwarts Legacy’s wizarding world includes two major parts: a wooden sort and a core. Utilizing these parts, anybody making a wand can use a number of mixtures to construct an excellent specimen.

Three wands are made up of tremendous uncommon mixtures throughout the Pottermore or Wizarding World communities, and all of them have their wooden sort as poplar. In response to the Wizarding World web site, poplar is likely one of the most dependable forms of wooden a wandmaker can use. Described as being constant, robust, and having uniform energy, poplar wands are simplest when their proprietor has a “clear ethical imaginative and prescient” and integrity.

Nevertheless, every mixture has a distinct core, as it’s extensively recognized that famend wandmaker Garrick Ollivander makes use of solely three forms of cores: Phoenix feather, Dragon heartstring, and Unicorn hair.

1) Phoenix and poplar

A Phoenix and poplar wand mixture (Picture by way of wizardingworld.com)

Solutions so as of questions:

Any of the three

Different

Any of the 2

Intelligence

Proper in direction of the fort

Darkness/Small areas

Glittering jewel/sure scroll/golden key

Phoenix feather is the rarest core sort recognized to wandlore. Wands made with this core are recognized to be good in any scenario, as they possess the “best vary of magic.”

Nevertheless, probably the most intriguing points of a phoenix feather wand is that it might take the initiative independently. Within the rarest of conditions, this will result in it performing of its personal accord.

An awesome instance of this taking place is in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the place Harry’s wand senses the presence of Lord Voldemort and interprets him as each a mortal enemy and a brother because of the distinctive connection between the 2.

On this state of affairs, Lord Voldemort is described as utilizing Lucius Malfoy’s elm and dragon heartstring wand as a result of two phoenix core wands can’t kill their respective customers.

Nevertheless, this high quality of the wand can even make it immensely tough to acquire within the first place, as they’re recognized to be fairly choosy and particular when selecting a witch or wizard as their bearer.

2) Dragon and poplar

A Dragon and poplar wand mixture (Picture by way of wizardingworld.com)

Solutions so as of questions:

Any of the three

Different

Any of the 2

Intelligence

Proper in direction of the fort

Fireplace/Darkness/Heights

Silver dagger/Black glove

Talking of Lucius Malfoy’s wand, Dragon Heartstring is one other core sort uncommon throughout the Wizarding World neighborhood and could also be tough to acquire in Hogwarts Legacy. Wands crafted utilizing this core are described as immensely highly effective and able to some distinctive spells in wizardkind. Their bond with their proprietor is claimed to be of nice energy.

Nevertheless, they’re additionally the best to bend to the wizard’s will if used for the Darkish Arts. This truth is sort of attention-grabbing, as Darkish Wizards have been confirmed to be part of Hogwarts Legacy, making it a risk that gamers may not have to attend a very long time to face or perhaps even use this wand.

3) Unicorn and poplar

A Unicorn and poplar wand mixture (Picture by way of wizardingworld.com)

Solutions so as of questions:

Any of the three

Different

Any of the 2

Intelligence

Proper in direction of the fort

Fireplace/Isolation/Heights

Certain scroll/golden key

Whereas not probably the most highly effective, Unicorn hair is a core that’s mentioned to make wands which have probably the most consistency when producing magic. Nevertheless, Mr. Ollivander’s notes additionally describe these wands as having “fluctuations and blockages.” Whereas this can be annoying for a lot of gamers if applied into Hogwarts Legacy, they need to additionally be aware that these wands are the toughest to bend in direction of the Darkish Arts.

An awesome instance is the wizards who’ve used these wands within the Harry Potter books and flicks: Ron Weasley, Cedric Diggory, and Neville Longbottom. All three characters are a few of the most devoted individuals the wizarding world has witnessed, and it comes as no shock wands produced from Unicorn hair are probably the most devoted of all wands.

Whereas Elder is technically the rarest type of wooden within the wizarding world and wandlore, many wandmakers keep away from it resulting from a superstition that claims “wand of elder, by no means prosper,” fearing that it’ll harm their gross sales.

When it comes to wooden and core mixtures, Poplar was discovered to be a rarer incidence for the neighborhood on the Wizarding World web site than Elder. Due to this fact, the aforementioned wand mixtures are wonderful selections for anybody heading into Hogwarts Legacy with a pre-existing Wizarding World or Pottermore account.



