How to get the Quicksilver Storm in Destiny 2

Future 2 isn’t any stranger to superb weapons and fascinating cosmetics. Whereas the present Witch Queen enlargement launched a number of intriguing gadgets and a marketing campaign, the vast majority of followers had their eye on one specific weapon, Quicksilver Storm. This Unique Kinetic Auto Rifle was first launched to followers again in August 2022 with the official Lightfall enlargement reveal.

The Quicksilver Storm is not your typical Auto Rifle. Being an Unique weapon, it is at the moment one of the crucial sought-after weapons within the recreation, boasting strong injury numbers in addition to vary statistics. Along with these spectacular stats, the Auto Rifle additionally comes with a number of perks that give its wielder helpful benefits in fight.

Acquiring the Quicksilver Storm Auto Rifle in Future 2

Presently, the one manner you may get the Quicksilver Storm Unique rifle in Future 2 is by pre-ordering the Lightfall and the Annual Go combo. Nonetheless, that is not the one reward for gamers who pre-purchase the enlargement. Those that achieve this may even achieve entry to the Neomuna Nights Legendary emblem, Velocity Metallic Ghost Shell, and Tangled Strands emote.

To pre-order it, you possibly can head over to the sport’s official web page on Steam and buy the enlargement. At the moment, it presents two choices for gamers seeking to get their arms on the Lightfall enlargement, that are Future 2: Lightfall (for $49.99) and Future 2: Lightfall + Annual Go (for $99.99).

Customers who pre-order the latter will have the ability to entry the Quicksilver Storm Unique weapon within the recreation instantly.

Extra in regards to the Unique Quicksilver Storm Auto Rifle

Generally, the Quicksilver Storm is an absolute beast, with many gamers from the group going so far as to assert it to be a ‘pay-to-win’ weapon. Furthermore, contemplating that it could actually solely be obtained by pre-ordering the enlargement, the Auto Rifle is a reasonably uncommon commodity in-game.

Having stated that, the weapon’s spectacular statistics and perks make it extraordinarily interesting to the sport’s fanbase. Listed here are all the bottom stats and perks of the Quicksilver Storm Unique Auto Rifle:

Quicksilver Storm Unique Auto Rifle’s numerous statistics and perks (Picture by way of Bungie Inc)

Base stats

Affect: 18.

Vary: 50.

Stability: 100.

Dealing with: 53.

Reload Velocity: 54.

Goal Help: 83.

Zoom: 16.

Airborne Effectiveness: 26

Perks

Corkscrew Rifling for elevated stability, vary, and dealing with.

Excessive Caliber Rounds for extra vary and flinching enemies.

Grenade Chaser Unique perk which lets gamers change the weapon right into a Grenade Launcher.

Hand Laid Inventory for higher stability and recoil management.

Along with these stats, this Auto Rifle boasts a hearth charge of 720 rounds per minute. It additionally has {a magazine} dimension of fifty, which is greater than sufficient to simply take out a number of enemy targets. As this weapon has an 88 recoil route, it is pretty straightforward to make use of in nearly each state of affairs.

That is all there’s to find out about getting the Quicksilver Storm Unique Auto Rifle in Future 2.

The Lightfall enlargement is at the moment accessible for pre-purchase and goes stay on February 28, 2023, for PC (by way of Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Sequence X|S.



