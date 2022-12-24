How to get the Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok

Just like the earlier entries within the franchise, God of Conflict Ragnarok options a number of weapons for Kratos to make use of and equip all through the sport’s marketing campaign.

Whereas returning weapons just like the Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos are obtainable early on in-game, the newly launched Draupnir Spear is unlockable a lot later, throughout an unskippable quest.

This information will element on the whole course of for unlocking the Draupnir Spear.

Observe: Spoilers for the marketing campaign of God of Conflict Ragnarok will comply with. Viewer discretion is suggested.

The Draupnir Spear is unlockable throughout Chapter 10 of God of Conflict Ragnarok’s marketing campaign

Throughout Chapter 10 of the marketing campaign, gamers might be tasked to discover a technique to forge a weapon able to killing a god – the Draupnir Spear. Brok will help Kratos on this endeavor. The trail to acquire this spear is detailed as follows:

Head your method by way of the Myrkr Tunnels in Svartalfheim.

As soon as in The Forge, head in with Brok to go to the Woman of The Forge.

Resolve some minor puzzles involving lifts and levers.

Head down by way of the raise to lastly come head to head with the Woman who will ask for the supplies required to craft the Spear.

Utilizing the spearhead crafted by Brok, and the Draupnir rings, the mermaid will forge it into the mighty Draupnir Spear and current it to Kratos, adorning it together with his blood.

As soon as Brok blesses the Spear at Kratos’s request, the search will finish with some startling revelations.

The Spear can now be geared up and used at will.

What can the Draupnir Spear be used for in God of Conflict Ragnarok?

The Draupnir Spear in God of Conflict Ragnarok is primarily a melee weapon that will also be used for ranged assaults, becoming fairly effectively with Kratos’s Spartan coaching.

This weapon is infused with Wind and has distinctive talents for heavy and light-weight assaults. The weapon will be fired an infinite variety of occasions as a consequence of its ever multiplying nature, and every shot will be detonated to deal extra injury when Kratos slams the butt of the Spear.

The Spear may suck in and push again enemies to nice impact utilizing the basic powers of wind. Upgrading the weapon additionally causes a number of tornadoes to spawn when used.

The Draupnir Spear will also be used for the traversal and puzzle fixing components of the sport, comparable to creating ziplines to maneuver throughout and appearing as a pillar from which Kratos can swing. It may additionally destroy a number of obstacles to seek out hidden treasures and secrets and techniques.

What’s God of Conflict Ragnarok?

God of Conflict Ragnarok is a sequel to 2018’s God of Conflict and is an motion journey recreation that serves as a gentle reboot of the long-lasting God of Conflict collection, unique to the PlayStation.

The sport options the return of Kratos and his son, Atreus in historical Scandinavia as they battle towards future to forestall the occasions of Ragnarok from going down.

The sport was met with widespread acclaim on its November 9, 2022 launch and was a prime Recreation of The 12 months contender.

