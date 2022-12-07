How to get the Dodge Charger R/T 1969 in Need for Speed Unbound?

As is par for the course for all NFS titles, Want For Velocity Unbound can also be no stranger to having an intensive listing of in-game automobiles that may be unlocked by gamers. The sport has a complete of 143 vehicles that may be custom-made and unlocked.

Every automotive is uniquely customisable within the Storage, accessible from each the one participant marketing campaign and the multiplayer mode often called Lakeshore On-line.

This information will cowl one of many three Dodge Challenger automobiles within the recreation, the Dodge Charger R/T (1969).

Notice: Minor gameplay particulars concerning Want for Velocity Unbound will comply with, together with spoilers.

The Dodge Charger R/T (1969) is a B tier car unlockable in the course of the first week of the one participant marketing campaign in Want for Velocity Unbound

This specific car will be unlocked as soon as avid gamers progress by means of the principle marketing campaign of Want for Velocity Unbound. It may be bought for a modest $41,500 beginning Sunday. The car is purchasable proper from the get-go in multiplayer.

Storage customisation of the car (Picture by way of YouTube/JREEL)

Among the in-game stats of the car are included for reference:

It’s a B tier automotive with a score of 136.

The Dodge Charger R/T has a prime pace of 143 miles per hour (or 230 kilometers per hour).

The car can attain from 0 to 60 miles per hour (or 0 to 97 kilometers per hour) in a mean 5.4 seconds.

It has a dealing with of 40% drift together with combined traction.

It’s a Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) automotive.

Extra details about the Dodge Charger R/T (1969) in actual life

The Dodge Charger R/T (highway and monitor) is the sports activities mannequin for the second era of B-body chargers. The automotive comes geared up with a 7.2 liter V8 engine, though there may be one other variant with a 7.0 liter Hemi V8.

A take a look at the Dodge Challenger R/T 1969 in actual life (Picture by way of Wikipedia)

This iconic car possesses twin exhaust pipes, sports activities suspension, sports activities brakes and bumblebee stripes on its rear.

The automotive was manufactured and produced by Dodge from 1966 to 1978.

What’s Want for Velocity?

Want for Velocity is a racing online game franchise revealed by Digital Arts. The franchise has its roots in underground avenue racing, with gamers competing towards one another whereas making an attempt to evade the police. It’s one in every of Digital Artwork’s oldest and most iconic franchises, ever since its first launch titled The Want for Velocity in 1994.

The sport has been spearheaded by a number of builders, with Criterion Video games being the most recent developer for Want for Velocity Unbound.

The sport has since spawned releases throughout a number of platforms, together with cellular ports, and is acknowledged as one of the profitable online game collection of all time, promoting over 150 million copies each bodily and digitally.

Want for Velocity Unbound was formally launched worldwide on December 2, 2022. The sport was revealed for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Sequence X/S, and PC and was met with very beneficial evaluations. Avid gamers with entry to the Palace Version nevertheless, had entry to the sport three days earlier than its launch, on November 29.

