How to get Sonic Frontiers True Ending

Sonic Frontiers is the most recent sport to hit the Sonic the Hedgehog lineup. Since its launch on November 8, 2022, franchise followers have been enjoying the sport and exploring all the secrets and techniques it has to supply.

Those that have managed to beat the sport on Regular issue might imagine that the ending they skilled is the conclusion of the sport. Nonetheless, there’s one other ending that solely occurs when sure standards are met. That is referred to as the True Ending.

So how can one unlock the True Ending and see how Sonic Frontiers was meant to finish?

Notice: This text comprises some spoilers for Sonic Frontiers

You should guarantee the issue degree in Sonic Frontiers is ready to Laborious earlier than trying to entry the True Ending

Sonic Frontiers allows you to expertise the world of Sonic the Hedgehog in an enormous open-world format, with ranges that provide many hidden treasures and Easter eggs. With a lot to discover, it may be a bit overwhelming to attempt to discover each secret within the sport, together with the True Ending.

To unlock the True Ending, you’ll first want to make sure that you may have set the issue degree to Laborious earlier than acquiring the final Chaos Emerald on the Ouranos Island. You do not want to play the whole lot of the sport up so far in Laborious mode. Nonetheless, it have to be executed earlier than reaching the ultimate Chaos Emerald.

As soon as the Emerald is picked up, it is time to end the sport and expertise the True Ending.

You should face off in opposition to the final bosses of the sport to obtain the True Ending

After setting the sport to Laborious mode, you have to now progress by way of the story and defeat the final boss, who known as Supreme Titan. This boss is step one in unlocking the True Ending.

When you defeat the Supreme Titan, Sonic and Sage will fly off into area collectively. As soon as there, they’ll face off in opposition to The Finish, which is the ultimate step earlier than the True Ending.

When dealing with The Finish, you’ll be put right into a 2D shooter-style battle. You’ll need to maintain your wits and reflexes lively if you wish to succeed. It is not going to be a simple struggle in any respect, however when you make your manner by way of and defeat The Finish, you’ll obtain the True Ending.

The True Ending will present up in a post-credits scene

With the intention to see the True Ending of Sonic Frontiers, you have to to attend till the credit play. A scene will then present up as soon as the credit have rolled.

The scene will reveal that Physician Eggman has rescued Sage and restored her inside his pc methods. It ties up all of the unfastened ends that had been within the unique ending and is effectively definitely worth the effort for individuals who wish to know the way the sport concludes.

With a lot to see and discover within the sport, completionists will like to not solely acquire all the objects but in addition discover all of the endings whereas serving to the blue hedgehog save the world.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



