How to get shotgun in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose

Resident Evil Village lately acquired a extremely awaited story DLC titled “Shadows of Rose,” which sees gamers step into the footwear of Rosemary Winters, daughter of Ethan Winters.

There are only some firearms to gather within the growth, and the sequence’ staple pump-action shotgun is amongst them. Nevertheless, the highly effective weapon stays locked till gamers purchase a sure merchandise within the recreation. Here is how they’ll seize the shotgun in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose.

Observe: This text accommodates gentle spoilers for Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose.

Discovering shotgun in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose

Upon beginning the DLC, you may be taken to the long-lasting Dimitrescu Citadel. Whereas the final format of the fort is identical as the bottom recreation, there are specific modifications made to the interiors, rooms, and even the key passages, making navigating the labyrinthine refreshing for gamers.

The big eating room previous the principle corridor can have the shotgun encased in an enclosure that may require you to acquire the Triocular Key to be accessed. The merchandise solely turns into obtainable after you make a certain quantity of progress within the recreation.

The shotgun is among the solely two firearms that gamers can have entry to within the DLC, thus making it a mandatory merchandise that gamers ought to positively unlock.

Unlocking shotgun in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose

Unlocking the shotgun is pretty simple, as you solely must progress by way of the story and seize the Triocular Key. Within the first part, which is the fort space of the sport, that you must receive three masks, very similar to within the base recreation, to advance within the DLC. Every masks is tucked away in a sure space of the Dimitrescu fort that you’ll organically come throughout whereas exploring the map.

Listed below are the steps to acquire the Triocular Key and unlock the shotgun in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose:

After acquiring the second masks and unlocking Rose’s supernatural skills, it is possible for you to to simply discover the primary ground of the fort.

The primary room you come throughout after making your method up the steps accommodates the important thing; nevertheless, it’s locked behind an enclosure that requires you to resolve a reasonably simple image puzzle.

The puzzle necessitates acquiring a lacking piece, an image that may be present in a room you go to proper after acquiring the second masks.

After you have the image in your possession, that you must make your method over to the puzzle space on the primary ground of the fort subsequent to the principle corridor.

The puzzle wants you to rearrange the photographs in such a particular order, which is predators face their corresponding prey.

Ranging from the left, the order is as follows: Wolf faces Sheep, Snake faces Frog, and Spider faces Butterfly.

As soon as the photographs are organized within the specified order, the enclosure containing the important thing will probably be unlocked.

After you’ve got bought the Triocular Key of their possession, that you must proceed to the eating room and unlock the shotgun.

Grabbing the shotgun early on could be very a lot really useful earlier than going for the ultimate masks, which requires you to return face-to-face with a horde of undead enemies, together with the heavy axe-wielding ones. The heavy-hitting weapon, whereas not very efficient at lengthy vary, packs a mighty punch relating to close-quarters fight. Due to this fact, it’s a nice possibility for controlling crowd and boss battles.

Very like the narrative-based expansions for the earlier mainline Resident Evil title, Shadows of Rose is a brief side-story that fleshes out the character of Rose and her relationship with the bottom recreation’s protagonist Ethan. The DLC’s story is simply a few hours lengthy however options loads of gameplay surprises for followers of the franchise.

Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose is now obtainable for obtain on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox Collection X|S, Xbox One, and Home windows PC.

