How to get ‘Pride of Poseidon’ title in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 Season 2 brings in a plethora of recent content material. Aside from the brand new Greek mythology-themed Battle Cross, the most recent Season additionally comes with a limited-time recreation mode known as ‘Battle for Olympus.’ This mode is stuffed with quite a few challenges that reward followers with numerous rewards. Amongst all these thrilling rewards is the ‘Delight of Poseidon’ title.

The Battle for Olympus went stay on January 5, 2023. On this limited-time occasion, seven Heroes get particular powers that can be utilized by activating their final divine talents. It’s a free-for-all deathmatch mode, the place the Hero with the best general kill rely from the occasion shall be given the privilege of their statue being erected on the Illios Ruins enviornment map.

Acquiring the ‘Delight of Poseidon’ title in Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus mode

As talked about earlier, the Battle for Olympus is not all enjoyable and video games, because it comes with numerous challenges that put the talents and endurance of the gamers to the take a look at. Nevertheless, these challenges additionally include rewards. To amass the ‘Delight of Poseidon’ title, customers should full the Delight of Poseidon problem, which entails gamers dealing 300 ultimate blows whereas enjoying as Poseidon Ramattra.

To efficiently get the ultimate blow, you’ll have to be the final Hero to break the enemy and ultimately kill them. In Overwatch 2, gamers are granted a kill at any time when they deal adequate harm to an enemy. However that does not rely as a ultimate blow.

Take a look at the kill feed in case you are not sure whether or not you landed the ultimate blow. If the kill feed exhibits your identify whereas eliminating the foe, it implies that you’ve landed the ultimate blow and killed the enemy participant.

Delight of Poseidon problem in Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus occasion (Picture by way of Blizzard Leisure)

To amass the ‘Delight of Poseidon’ title, you should cope with 300. Whereas it might appear difficult, it will not be that arduous on this mode. As it’s a free-for-all deathmatch mode, the one goal is to get kills. You possibly can rack up ultimate blows simply on this limited-time mode, particularly with Poseidon Ramattra, the brand new Tank Hero.

As soon as the necessities are accomplished, the ‘Delight of Poseidon’ title shall be unlocked for all the sport modes Overwatch 2 provides.

The Battle for Olympus limited-time occasion started on January 5, 2023, and can run by means of till January 19, 2023. Overwatch 2 followers are suggested to get began with the grind to unlock all of the objects this Greek-themed mode provides, such because the Legendary Winged Victory Mercy pores and skin. This may be unlocked by finishing six challenges from a complete of 18.

The facility of the gods is in your fingers, mortal Battle for Olympus is stay in #Overwatch2 NOW – go face to face on this restricted time free-for-all deathmatch for an opportunity at everlasting glory! Full particulars: blizz.ly/3vET5BB The power of the gods is in your hands, mortal⚡Battle for Olympus is live in #Overwatch2 NOW – go face to face on this restricted time free-for-all deathmatch for an opportunity at everlasting glory! Full particulars: blizz.ly/3vET5BB https://t.co/7j71iW35U2

Gamers can unlock quite a few Hero voice strains and titles aside from the Hero pores and skin. Overwatch 2 Season 2 is stay and accessible for obtain on PC (by way of Battle.web), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Sequence S, Xbox Sequence X, and Nintendo Swap.



