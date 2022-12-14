How to get PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up

PlayStation’s annual highlights program, titled PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up, is stay proper now. Here is what the official PS weblog says about it:

“Beginning at this time via January 13, 2023, PS4 and PS5 console customers* can entry and share their 2022 Wrap-Up highlights, together with variety of earned trophies, variety of video games performed, complete hours performed throughout PS4 and PS5 video games, and variety of PlayStation Plus month-to-month video games downloaded if they’re a PlayStation Plus member.”

2022 has been top-of-the-line years by way of gaming. From high quality AAA releases like Elden Ring and God of Struggle Ragnarok to indie gems like Stray and Tunic, avid gamers have some wonderful titles to bask in all year long.

Not like final yr, 2022 had a really robust begin, with video games like Dying Mild 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and Elden Ring releasing throughout the first quarter. The top of the yr was equally as spectacular, with video games like A Plague Story: Requiem and God of Struggle Ragnarok releasing in the course of the remaining quarter.

With the top of 2022 on the horizon, there isn’t any higher time to try the annual gaming highlights. PlayStation has taken a cue from Spotify Wrapped by offering its gamers with an annual abstract of their favourite video games by way of the 2022 Wrap-Up.

Private stats on PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up will proceed to be up to date till the top of 2022

The PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up permits gamers to verify their private gaming stats, akin to playtime, trophies achieved, and most performed titles. It additionally permits gamers to match their stats with others and inside PlayStation’s world neighborhood stats web page.

From hours spent searching the Tremortusks in Horizon Forbidden West to the variety of Leviathan axe throws in God of Struggle Ragnarok, this system will showcase an in depth overview of every part gamers loved on their PlayStation console this yr.

Here is how one can get the PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up:

Head to the devoted PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up web page

Log in utilizing their PlayStation account credentials

When you log in to your account, the PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up web page will generate your personalised stats web page, full with the highest 5 titles performed, complete hours spent enjoying, and most performed sport.

The statistics (private and world) in this system will proceed to be up to date till the top of 2022. Thus, gamers may have ample time to safe the previous couple of trophies in video games that they saved for the vacations.

The 2022 Wrap-Up encompasses each PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 video games. Because of this gamers in each console ecosystems can get their annual highlights via this system.

Gamers who undergo the whole lot of their 2022 Wrap-Up will obtain a redeemable voucher code for one of many six unique Astro Bot avatars for his or her PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 profiles.

The avatars replicate gamers’ gaming achievements on the PlayStation and may also be shared amongst mates.

The PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up is an effective way to replicate on all of the video games and digital adventures that gamers have had all year long.

