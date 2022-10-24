How to get perfect score in BTS Mini Game in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

The BTS x Cookie Run: Kingdom collab has added an entire new sport mode to the Kingdom Builder RPG for the following few weeks. Rhythm video games, with a small story facet as nicely, are an incredible throwback to CRK’s mum or dad sport OvenBreak, to the tune of the Okay-pop group’s greatest hits.

This mini-game affords some stellar rewards, most notably being the primary supply for Military Bombs, the assets required to make attracts from the particular BTS Gacha. Learn on to learn how to ace each stage within the new Cookie Run: Kingdom mini-game and get that good combo.

Word: This text displays the writer’s views.

Suggestions for BTS Mini Sport in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Two of the largest issues gamers will face within the Rhythm Concert events in Cookie Run: Kingdom is the tiles’ pace and problem distinguishing between the lanes and the tiles.

For the primary situation, the pace of the tiles will be lowered by way of the Settings tab on the display earlier than gamers begin any Tune Degree. Readers would assume merely lowering the pace could be the most suitable choice right here, however the sport will increase the variety of tiles when the pace is lowered.

So one of the best guess to get an ideal rating could be to lower it barely, between 1.7 and 1.9. At these speeds, Cookie Run: Kingdom gamers may have extra time to react with out an exponentially elevated variety of tiles.

For the second situation, maximizing the Lane Transparency and minimizing the Background Transparency will flip the lanes black and the tiles a deeper purple, serving to gamers distinguish between the 2 extra simply.

The Story Mode phases between the completely different songs supply some nice rewards on the primary clear and when gamers clear them once more. These story mode phases additionally relate to the Tales of Bangtan storyline launched on the official Cookie Run: Kingdom YouTube channel.

Military Bombs, Star Jellies, and extra can be found on every clear. The extra profit is which you could play these ranges with out utilizing any Stamina Jellies (however they require Tickets).

The operating stage earlier than the Rhythm Concert events additionally follows the beat of the music that the extent is of. The association of the Military Bombs, cash, and even the obstacles observe such a sample that gamers can groove to the music whereas taking part in the operating phases, so even in the event you’re not an lively BTS listener, it might be value your whereas to familiarize your self with the music.

The issue stage of each the Rhythm Live performance and the operating stage will improve with every music stage going ahead from Dynamite. For optimum outcomes, Cookie Run: Kingdom gamers are suggested to first clear all three difficulties with a minimal A grade (Regular, Onerous, and Grasp) of every Tune Degree earlier than transferring ahead. This may maximize the rewards from the primary time gamers clear every stage.

The BTS occasion is scheduled to be part of the sport till mid-January, which can seemingly imply that the particular BTS Gacha can be out there for a really restricted time. Mastering these Rhythm phases and getting your fingers on as many Military Bombs as you possibly can earlier than then needs to be a central focus for readers who need to use the formidable BTS Cookies of their Cookie Run: Kingdom workforce.



