Arriving on September 9, Misplaced Riches is a rerun occasion that can quickly be out there in Genshin Impression model 3.0. Throughout this occasion, Vacationers have the possibility to acquire the event-limited gadget ‘Mini-Seelie’ of their alternative, with one of many choices being a Inexperienced Seelie named Moss.

After all, gamers should full the occasion first and gather the Historical Iron Coin Trade earlier than they can purchase the Seelie. This text will present Vacationers find out how to play the Misplaced Riches occasion and acquire the brand new Inexperienced Seelie in Genshin Impression.

Genshin Impression: How you can full Misplaced Riches occasion and get Inexperienced Seelie

Discuss to Ulman to begin the occasion (Picture through HoYoverse)

Genshin Impression gamers can solely provoke this occasion after reaching Journey Rank 20. A quest referred to as ‘Treasures Beneath the Vines’ will seem on their quest navigation and avid gamers can begin it earlier than they’re allowed to play the occasion. As soon as the search is accomplished, they may acquire Ulman’s Treasure Ebook and the Treasure-In search of Seelie gadget.

One space shall be unlocked on every day of the occasion (Picture through HoYoverse)

The Treasure Ebook will be opened anytime via the occasion web page to take a look at the Treasure Space. Ranging from the primary day of the occasion, there are a complete of six Treasure Areas, with one being unlocked every day. The Treasure-In search of Seelie is an event-limited gadget and might solely be summoned contained in the Treasure Space. Gamers ought to make sure that to equip this merchandise earlier than the occasion begins.

Seek for vitality within the Treasure Space (Picture through HoYoverse)

On the primary day of the Misplaced Riches occasion, just one space is accessible and Vacationers can teleport to a waypoint close to Chatrakam Cave to start looking. Step one that Genshin Impression gamers have to take is to search out 3 vitality within the Treasure Space for Seelie to recharge. The vitality shall be indicated as an icon on the mini-map.

Full the problem to get the Treasure Chest (Picture through HoYoverse)

As soon as 3 vitality is collected, the Treasure-In search of Seelie will mark the placement of the Treasure Chest on the mini-map as a shovel icon. Avid gamers should then go to the placement marked on the map and start the problem. As soon as once more, the problem will contain amassing vitality for Seelie. Nevertheless, this time, gamers will both battle enemies or gather vitality that’s scattered additional aside.

Declare the chest for Historical Iron Cash (Picture through HoYoverse)

It’s only after the problem is accomplished that gamers can dig into the world for an Beautiful Chest, containing Historical Iron Cash and different random rewards. It have to be famous that gamers might want to repeat these steps thrice in a single Treasure Space.

All rewards from the Occasion Store (Picture through HoYoverse)

The Historical Iron Cash can then be exchanged within the Occasion Store for numerous rewards resembling Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Mini Seelie. Nevertheless, the Mini Seelie gadget will solely be out there as soon as gamers full Space 6, which means that the event-exclusive gadget can solely be purchased on the sixth day of the Misplaced Riches occasion.

Genshin Impression avid gamers can solely choose one Mini Seelie of their alternative from the Occasion Store. The newest addition to this re-run model is Moss, the Inexperienced Seelie. This new coloration seemingly attracts essentially the most consideration because the hue is extraordinarily much like Dendro Imaginative and prescient.