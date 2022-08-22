Following its launch, Tower of Fantasy has served as a much-needed breath of contemporary air for a lot of Genshin Impression followers. The sport gives gamers with a brand new world to discover, enemies to combat, and new weapons to make use of on one avatar slightly than making them pay for a number of characters, and this was seen by many as a refreshing change.

One other factor that makes this expertise completely different from Genshin Impression is the significance of the varied supplies that gamers discover on this planet. Whereas supplies are additionally current in Genshin, they aren’t as essential to the expertise.

One of many supplies gamers can discover in Tower of Fantasy is the Nanofiber Body. This merchandise is among the many supplies gamers within the later phases of the sport might want to farm to degree up their tools.

Discovering Nanofiber Frames in Tower of Fantasy

Interstellar Exploration

Interstellar Explorations are among the quickest methods gamers can shortly farm piles of loot and sources. These actions put the participant towards a number of waves of enemies to combat towards. Finishing these waves doesn’t take very lengthy, as every wave solely has a number of enemies that may simply be mowed down by AOE assaults.

After the participant completes every wave, the ultimate wave will sometimes home some stronger enemies to function a type of boss degree. This would be the solely wave to offer a problem and will warrant the participant bringing in a small group of buddies. Loot will probably be disbursed after each wave that’s accomplished.

Omnium Beacons

The Omnium Beacon tab in Tower of Fantasy (Picture through Excellent World)

Omnium Beacons are one in all Tower of Fantasy’s extra fascinating loot-generation techniques. These beacons may be acquired by gamers and deployed in an space. As soon as they’re deployed, they may start to generate loot. Nevertheless, that is the place the problem begins, since different gamers are in a position to steal a participant’s beacon.

Gamers can see a normal location as to the place somebody planted their beacon from the Omnium Beacon menu. As soon as they find one other participant’s beacon, they’ll steal it to assert all of the rewards, and the one who planted it solely good points a small portion relying on the time it was planted earlier than it was stolen.

These beacons even have completely different rarities that generate higher loot. Gamers ought to shoot for the orange beacons as they’ve the highest-quality loot, adopted by purple after which blue.

Dimensional Trials

The ultimate technique gamers sometimes use when farming Nanofiber Frames in Tower of Fantasy is the Dimensional Trails. Very like Interdimensional Explorations, Dimensional Trials put gamers towards a gaggle of enemies.

Nevertheless, as a substitute of prioritizing what number of opponents the participant can take down, Dimensional Trails see how briskly a participant can clear the teams and price them as such. Many gamers use these trials as their most well-liked technique of grinding for sources as they are often accomplished in a short time by skilled gamers.

Honorable point out: Password Chests

A participant subsequent to a Password Chest (Picture through Excellent World)

Although many gamers select to keep away from the trouble of RNG-dependant Password Chests, it’s nonetheless value mentioning. Gamers seeking to collect their Nanofiber Frames via Password Chests ought to prioritize Kind III chests as they yield the best likelihood for one of the best sources.

