How to get Kiriko in Overwatch 2 Season 2

Kiriko is a Assist Hero in Overwatch 2. In accordance with the lore, she is a ninja healer aided by her kitsune spirit. She is among the highest skill-cap Assist Heroes, with the flexibility to single-handedly carry video games in the appropriate fingers.

To unlock Kiriko in Season 1 of the sport, gamers needed to both purchase the premium Battlepass for immediate entry to the Hero or cross by way of 55 of the 80 core tiers.

There was some hypothesis amongst gamers who hadn’t finished both as to whether or not they can unlock the Japanese Hero in Season 2. The reply to that query is sure, and this information will let you know precisely how.

There are two methods to unlock Kiriko in Overwatch 2 Season 2

All hope isn’t misplaced for gamers who couldn’t unlock Kiriko within the first season of Overwatch 2, as she will be able to nonetheless be accessed in two methods.

Gamers can both go to the Store and purchase her, or full seven completely different challenges, on the finish of which they’ll obtain the ninja healer as a reward.

Shopping for Kiriko from the Store

Kiriko is in the stores from the in-game store for 900 Overwatch Cash. For gamers trying to spend some additional cash, they’ll additionally purchase the Starter pack.

This can embrace not solely the Hero but in addition the Athleisure Pores and skin, the Assured Victory Pose, and the Who Mentioned It Was Me? voice line. This whole bundle has a worth level of 1900 Overwatch Cash.

Finishing Challenges to unlock Kiriko

Gamers who don’t want to spend cash to unlock the Hero in Overwatch 2 can full seven challenges within the Hero part of the Challenges menu.

Listed below are the challenges that gamers should full to unlock Kiriko in Overwatch 2:

Wins for Kiriko: Gamers must win in 35 video games queued as All Roles or play Assist heroes in Fast Play, Aggressive Play, or No Limits.

Apply Kunai Crits: Use Kunai to get two essential kills within the Apply Vary as Kiriko.

Apply Therapeutic Ofuda: Use Therapeutic Ofuda to heal 250 injury within the Apply Vary as Kiriko.

Apply Safety Suzu: Use Safety Suzu on two allied bots concurrently within the Apply Vary as Kiriko.

Apply Swift Step: Use Swift Step by way of a wall to an allied bot within the Apply Vary as Kiriko.

Apply Wall Climb: Use Kiriko’s passive, Wall Climb, within the Apply Vary.

Apply Kitsune Rush: Use Kitsune Rush buff on two allied bots concurrently within the Apply Vary as Kiriko.

The Apply Vary required to finish most of those challenges will be discovered by choosing Coaching below the Play part of the Primary Menu.

Kiriko is an aggressive Flex assist Hero in Overwatch 2. Her robust Final and different useful utility makes up for the decrease therapeutic output.

Her close-range equipment makes her carry out finest in additional stationary group compositions, the place she will be able to get probably the most worth out of her Final.

This information will assist gamers unlock the cheeky and full-of-life Kiriko simply in the event that they missed out on reaching tier 55 of the Season 1 Battle Go. One can even predict {that a} comparable construction will probably be adopted for different Heroes.

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan



