How to get keys and Luxurious Chests

Genshin Affect 3.1 launched two new Shrine of Depth areas to the Sumeru Desert. Those that have already got a number of keys ought to make the most of this to get the Luxurious Chests inside. This text will embody the place gamers can discover the brand new Shrines, in addition to how they’ll get hold of the keys to unlock them.

Each Luxurious Chest consists of 40 Primogems plus different minor loot. Thus, there’s a wonderful incentive to unlock each Shrines. Nevertheless, it’s important to say that one of many areas requires the participant to finish a few of the Golden Slumber quests.

Notice: This text is solely in regards to the new Shrine of Depths launched in Genshin Affect 3.1. Different Sumeru areas will not be listed right here.

Sumeru Desert’s Shrine of Depth areas: The place to search out them, and find out how to get their keys in Genshin Affect

The primary Shrine of Depth’s location within the Sumeru desert (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The primary location is sort of straightforward to search out. It is southeast of the Sobek Oasis and northwest of the Valley of Dahri. Utilizing the Teleport Waypoint east of the purple circle pictured above will make discovering this Shrine of Depth extremely easy.

The truth is, it’s best to be capable to spot it from that Teleport Waypoint when you look westward.

The second Shrine of Depth’s location within the Sumeru desert (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

This one is far trickier to get to, notably as a result of it is underground. Sadly, Genshin Affect would not formally make the most of an underground map, making the above map location look a bit misleading.

If you do not know find out how to get to this space, then the subsequent part of the information is devoted to you.

Notice: It’s essential to advance via the Golden Slumber quest sequence till you attain this space.

Attending to the underground Shrine of Depths within the Sumeru Desert

Begin right here (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Step 1: Use the Teleport Waypoint closest to Khemenu Temple. Proceed straight forward till you attain the next room.

Flip left (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Step 2: Flip left and enter the hallway. When you’re in that hall, look to your proper.

Bounce down this gap (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Step 3: Enter the room close to the blue guide. Bounce down that gap.

Flip left and head straight via that room (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Step 4: When you land, search for the exit to your left. Proceed via the room till you attain the next space.

Bounce down right here (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Step 5: Bounce down and go into that tunnel (pictured above). When you’re inside that tunnel, stick with the left path.

It is best to see it on the horizon (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

On the finish of the tunnel is a large open space. The Shrine of Depth you are in search of is out within the distance. Some climbing and intelligent use of 4-Leaf Sigils will get you there shortly.

The right way to get the keys in Genshin Affect 3.1

What the important thing seems to be like (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

As of Genshin Affect 3.1, there are six obtainable Keys for Sumeru. The obtainable ones embody:

Statue of the Seven Stage 2

Statue of the Seven Stage 4

Statue of the Seven Stage 6

Vanarana’s Favor Stage 8

Vanarana’s Favor Stage 18

Vanarana’s Favor Stage 28

Extra methods to get keys via the Statue of the Seven and Vanarana’s Favor shall be launched in later updates.

