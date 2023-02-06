How to get Glam Makeup Kit in Merge Mansion

Merge Mansion, developed by Metacore, is an internet puzzle recreation that may be performed on Android and iOS. The target of the sport is to restore and renovate a broken-down household property, as gamers are tasked with creating varied instruments and objects by merging them to create extra objects which might be used for various duties within the recreation.

Gamers tackle the position of Maddie, a lady who inherits a big household property that was beforehand owned by her grandmother Ursula. Pushed by an fascinating narrative, Maddie should got down to uncover hidden secrets and techniques and mysteries concerning the mansion and her household’s historical past. Gamers will be capable to uncover these secrets and techniques by means of development as they full completely different duties and maintain unlocking new areas.

Maddie is the central character of Merge Mansion (Picture through Metacore)

The goals and duties of Merge Mansion are carried out by “merging” renovation instruments, gardening gear, and different objects collectively on a recreation board to kind further objects that will likely be required to finish sure duties and so forth. Contemplating that the sport is narrative-driven, gamers must give equal focus to the storyline together with the completion of all duties.

On February 3, 2023, the builders dropped the Valentine’s Day Occasion 2023 as a part of their new replace (23.01.01), which added a brand new space (Lighthouse) to the sport. The continued occasion is predicted to remain on-line till February 20, 2023 and has added a number of new objects, together with the Glam Make-up Package.

A information to acquiring the Glam Make-up Package in Merge Mansion

As talked about above, the Glam Make-up Package is a part of the Valentine’s Day Particular Occasion, which could be accessed within the Calendar part. Nonetheless, it have to be famous that you’re going to solely be capable to entry this occasion when you’re at stage 12 or larger.

Upon getting into the sport board, a Glam Make-up Package will already be out there to assist gas the Spa Day Voucher. To obtain further kits, you’ll have to merge two Euphoria Eye Shadow Degree 5 to create a Rendezvous Make-up Set Degree 6. When you attain this stage, the 2 protagonists could have a dialog that is proven beneath:

A dialog between Maddie and Ursula (Picture through Merge Mansion Fandom)

After ready on your vitality to refill, tapping on the Rendezvous Make-up Set will drop a Glam Make-up Package, which can be utilized to additional gas the Spa Day Voucher. Utilizing this, you’ll be able to full all of the required duties as a part of the occasion and any unused Glam Make-up Kits could be bought for one Gold Coin every.

Clearly, acquiring the Glam Make-up Package is an easy course of and is extraordinarily helpful for finishing varied duties. The Valentine’s Day Occasion supplies an fascinating extension to the storyline and is likely one of the finest methods to earn loads of rewards that may provide help to progress by means of the primary story quicker.

Merge Mansion is a reasonably well-liked recreation and is loved by followers the world over for its participating gameplay and storyline. Moreover, the builders repeatedly replace the sport with completely different occasions that additional add onto the storyline whereas serving to gamers earn extra rewards to progress by means of the sport simply.



