How to get Ghostly Curse and Skeleton Curse

Season 8 is now stay in Sea of Thieves for gamers internationally to leap in and discover the sport’s treacherous oceans. Alongside a plethora of latest free ranges to unlock and a recent Plunder Move, developer Uncommon has launched the mechanics of on-demand PvP and faction battles. The latter additionally brings its personal themed-exclusive content material and a few much-talked-about beauty curses.

With each new season, the builders have achieved a commendable job of including new and intriguing content material to the action-adventure pirate sport. Season 7 noticed gamers buying and turning into the captain of their very own ships by spending in-game gold and customizing it based mostly on their preferences.

Season 8 focuses on PvP fight and brings some thrilling unlockable content material for gamers to seize, supplied they will survive the battles forward and earn their fame.

How can gamers unlock Ghostly Curse and Skeleton Curse in Sea of Thieves Season 8

With Season 8 having set sail in Sea of Thieves, gamers can now have interaction in on-demand PvP the place they vote to both signify the Guardians of Fortune, the loyal fellows of the Pirate Lord, or the Servants of the Flame, the devious followers of Captain Flameheart. The selection might be made on the Hourglass of Destiny on the captain’s desk.

As soon as the votes are in and a faction has been chosen, the crew should struggle one other crew in a chosen battle space, leading to Allegiances being earned in the event that they win. They’ll additionally construct Allegiance streaks by sinking a number of ships with out getting themselves sunk. The next quantity of Allegiance might be earned by taking down Faction Champions.

We now come to the half in regards to the uncommon beauty curses. The one widespread standards between the 2 is that the participant might want to have a stage 100 Allegiance with both the Guardians of Fortune for the Ghostly Curse, or the Servants of the Flame for the Skeleton Curse in Sea of Thieves.

To get the Ghostly Curse in Sea of Thieves:

The primary standards is that it’s a must to be a Pirate Legend your self.

If you happen to meet this requirement, go to the Pirate Legends’ hideout and converse to the Pirate Lord. He’ll open a brand new part for gamers’ to discover, with new NPCs and methods to maintain monitor of the faction battles.

Make your technique to the again of the hideout by crossing the ingesting ghosts, up the steps on the left, and observe the trail in the direction of the waterfall. On the finish, the Pirate Lord, Merrick, and Belle are ready to grant you the Ghostly Remedy (Blessing of Athena’s Fortune).

You’re going to get the immediate “Obtain Blessing of Athena’s Fortune”. Upon selecting it, the participant character will shake palms with the Pirate Lord and obtain the ghostly kind. You’ll sport the identical apparition esthetic.

To get the Skeleton Curse in Sea of Thieves:

The primary standards for this one is that you’ve got a fame stage of 75 with Reaper’s Bones.

When you have this, scurry off to the Reaper’s Lair, stand on the elevator inside the tent, and play “Who Shall Not Be Returning” (acquired from the Servant of the Flame) to go down into the Reaper’s Lair.

Observe the winding path till you attain a skeleton with a pickaxe. From there, head proper and proceed forward.

You’ll attain an open space with a NPC referred to as Voice of the Flame and Flameheart’s coffin. Stand upon the Reaper’s Bones insignia and hit the immediate to “Kneel to start Ritual of the Flame.”

A cutscene ensues and grants you the Skeleton Curse, with the participant character sporting the brand new fearsome look.

You should purchase distinctive customizations from the Bonesmith within the Reaper’s Lair to dress your Skeleton character.

As soon as unlocked, gamers can equip and unequip the cosmetics from the self-importance chest. Gamers can discover out extra about Sea of Thieves Season 8 right here.



