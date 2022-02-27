How to get free Helix Credits (Guide to earn)

A detailed guide to earning free Helix Credits

The best two preferred ways to earn the Helix credits are quite easy, In the first possible way, you need to complete the introduction quest in Assassin’s Creed: Origins to get Helix Credits for free. You will be awarded 200 Helix Credits when you get to the point where you leave Siwa, and these Helix Credits can be used for anything you want in the Helix Store.

If you bought the Assassin’s Creed: Origins Season Pass, you will get an additional 500 Helix Credits as part of the season pass.

In total you can therefore get up to 700 Helix Credits without getting your credit card, and unfortunately it’s not possible to get any more than this without buying Helix Credit packs. A pack of 500 Helix Credits will cost you about $5, while you will get 7400 Helix Credits for $50. So they are pretty expensive.

While there are few sources to get Helix Credits for free right now, keep in mind that it’s possible to acquire all Helix items without spending Helix Points. Follow the link for a detailed guide to doing that.