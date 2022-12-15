How to get free 60 Primogems in December 2022

Genshin Affect has reintroduced Prime Gaming bundles for gamers to gather, and the primary one options free Primogems. This supply lasts from December 14 to December 27, 2022. Solely Prime Gaming members can get this bundle, which incorporates the next:

60 Primogems

8 Hero’s Wits

5 Northern Apple Stews

Some free Prime Gaming membership offers have offered themselves prior to now. Furthermore, Vacationers ought to know that there’s a free 30-day trial related to the subscription service, making this supply obtainable with out having to spend a buck.

Tips on how to get free Primogems through Genshin Affect’s newest Prime Gaming bundle

How the official web page seems to be like on a PC (Picture through Amazon, HoYoverse)

You may see the total rewards and splashart within the picture above. You’ll simply must click on on “Get in-game content material” to get the 60 Primogems and different loot at no cost. If you do not know methods to attain this web page, then the next information ought to help you.

Tips on how to discover the free bundle

Vacationers would possibly see the bundle instantly on the house web page (Picture through Amazon)

You’ve got two choices to rapidly discover this web page. The primary and simplest way includes going to the Prime Gaming web site and looking for “Genshin Affect” within the search bar. As soon as you discover you see Wanderer within the Genshin Affect 3.3 splashart, click on on it to see the “Get in-game content material” web page.

Alternatively, you will discover this web page on Twitch below the “Prime Gaming Loot” button — its icon seems to be like a bit white crown. Both technique works.

Claiming the free Primogems

You will note this web page when you declare the supply (Picture through Amazon)

After you click on on “Get in-game content material,” you’ll be transferred to a web page much like the one proven within the picture above. You’ll need to repeat the distinctive code given to you after which use it as a Redeem Code. This rewards web page even tells you methods to use a Redeem Code. As a reminder:

Log in to Genshin Affect. Pause the sport. Go to ‘Settings.’ Go to ‘Account.’ Choose ‘Redeem Now.’ Put up the distinctive code given to you.

You may then decide to assert the rewards through the in-game mail system.

The rewards can be delivered to your mail (Picture through HoYoverse)

You may solely declare these rewards as soon as. Future bundles will arrive within the coming months, and they’re going to all comply with the identical format concerning methods to purchase them. The earlier 12 months’s Prime Gaming advantages included Primogems in each different bundle, so one can count on one thing much like occur within the 2023 bundles.

It’s value noting that though you could have till December 27, 2022, to assert this supply, the precise Redeem Codes expire on January 4, 2023. This should not be a problem since most gamers would don’t have any cause to place off claiming these Primogems, however it’s nonetheless one thing to recollect.

On a associated word, listed below are some Redeem Codes which might be usable in December 2022:

XBRSDNF6BP4R

2T9AUV3YPV49

GENSHINGIFT

That is probably an additional 110 Primogems to assert on prime of the 60 you already bought from the earlier steps.

