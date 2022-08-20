Cooking is a vital mechanic in Tower of Fantasy. Substances within the sport could be mixed in a cooking machine to create dishes that present bonus results to gamers.

Firecaps, a sort of spicy mushroom, are a key ingredient that may solely be discovered within the open world of Tower of Fantasy. They can’t be purchased from a Meals Vendor. This could make it tough to accumulate them.

Gamers should unlock the Crown area to seek out Firecaps in Tower of Fantasy

Firecaps are situated in lots of areas of the Crown Area, the fourth unlockable space within the sport (By way of Hotta Studio)

To search out Firecaps, gamers might want to unlock the fourth unlockable space in Tower of Fantasy known as the Crown area. The spicy mushrooms are abundantly obtainable on the excessive cliffs of the realm.

Within the picture above, gamers will be capable to see precisely the place Firecaps could be discovered within the sport. About half of the spawn factors are situated alongside the shoreline. A superb start line can be south of the Seaforth Dock. Gamers ought to observe the shoreline north after which east to seek out extra Firecaps.

As talked about earlier, objects like Firecaps could be “cooked” with different elements to make scrumptious meals that gives a wide range of buffs to the participant’s character.

Nonetheless, gamers are usually not advisable to eat Firecaps by themselves since they don’t provide a lot worth. They solely present two Satiety factors on their very own.

Gamers are advisable to combine Firecaps with different elements to create extra complicated and rewarding dishes. As soon as gamers purchase a cushty quantity of Firecaps, they are going to be capable to create dishes like Eel and Mushroom Soup, Steak with Sauce, and Firecap Mushroom Soup.

Recipes that gamers could make utilizing Firecaps in Tower of Fantasy

Firecap Mushroom Soup

To cook dinner Firecap Mushroom Soup, gamers will want two Firecaps and two lettuces. As soon as consumed, this dish will get better 400 stamina and restore 13% + 10,000 HP.

Eel and Mushroom soup

Eel and Mushroom Soup is a blue-grade recipe that requires a single electrical eel and two Firecaps. As soon as consumed, this dish will restore 10 satiety and improve Volt Harm by 1% and 80 flat. The buff will final for 900 seconds.

Steak with Sauce

Steak with Sauce is the best tier of meals you’ll be able to cook dinner with Firecaps. The recipe requires a single prime reduce and three Firecaps.

When consumed, this dish restores 20 satiety and will increase flame harm by 20% and 150 flat. The buff will final for a period of 1200 seconds.

This could cowl all the things gamers must find out about discovering Firecaps in Tower of Fantasy. There are many different elements and dishes within the sport that present gamers with buffs. All gamers must do is purchase the required quantity and blend them in a cooking machine to get the specified results.

Tower of Fantasy is at present obtainable on PC and cell platforms, together with iOS and Android.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh