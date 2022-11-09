How to get, features, price, and more

Overwatch 2 gamers have been handled to superb hero skins and thrilling goodies because the launch of the sport.

A brand new line of featured skins has now been launched for the title, giving a few of its heroes an entire makeover. One of many skins which were getting a whole lot of consideration is discovered throughout the Cyber Dragon Hanzo Bundle.

What’s included in Overwatch 2’s Cyber Dragon Hanzo Bundle?

Overwatch 2 New Featured Merchandise: Cyber Dragon Hanzo Bundle 🏹 🛒 Obtainable in-game and on-line for 🪙 1900 Overwatch Cash. Overwatch 2 New Featured Item: Cyber Dragon Hanzo Bundle 🏹🛒 Available in-game and online for 🪙 1900 Overwatch Coins. https://t.co/GBgyz9Ckqc

The Cyber Dragon Hanzo Bundle in Overwatch 2 comes with 4 gadgets:

Cyber Dragon Hanzo Legendary Hero pores and skin

“It’s essential to make an ally of your worry” frequent voice line

Cyber Dragon Hanzo Frequent spray

Cyber Dragon Hanzo Uncommon participant icon

Extra particulars in regards to the Cyber Dragon Hanzo Legendary Hero pores and skin

The most recent Hanzo pores and skin provides a futuristic look to the standard Japanese apparel of the hero. Because the character is an archer, his quiver has additionally obtained particular consideration.

The pores and skin gives Hanzo with grey attire that includes yellow and purple accents, in addition to a dragon on his left arm, harking back to his final known as Dragonstrike. His iconic Storm Bow additionally will get the same makeover.

Hanzo can be given a masks that has two horns, giving him the looks of a demon. With a view to match the Cyber theme of the bundle, the pores and skin makes the hero’s hair yellow and purple in shade to resemble damaged wires.

Extra particulars in regards to the Cyber Dragon Hanzo Frequent Spray

The Cyber Dragon Hanzo Frequent Spray in Overwatch 2 (Picture through Blizzard Leisure)

The spray reveals Hanzo loading his Storm Bow with an arrow. It shows the hero in opposition to a background of dragon-like purple patterns.

On this spray, Hanzo additionally wears a poker face that resembles his stoic demeanor.

Extra particulars in regards to the Cyber Dragon Hanzo Uncommon participant icon

The Cyber Dragon Hanzo Uncommon participant icon within the recreation (Picture through Blizzard Leisure)

The participant icon comes with a gray-faced Hanzo masks with the identical purple and yellow accents on a pink/crimson background. There are additionally two arrows pointing upward behind the masks.

The best way to get the Cyber Dragon Hanzo bundle and the way a lot it prices

Cyber Dragon Hanzo Bundle within the in-game store (Picture through Blizzard Leisure)

The Cyber Dragon Hanzo Bundle might be bought from the Overwatch 2 retailer. It’s out there within the ‘Featured’ part of the in-game store for a worth of 1900 Overwatch cash. This interprets to lower than $20 in actual life.

Overwatch cash are the foreign money used within the recreation. They are often bought for the next quantities:

500 Cash: $4.99

$4.99 100 Cash: $9.99

$9.99 2200 Cash: $19.99

$19.99 5700 Cash: $49.99

$49.99 11600 Cash: $99.99

That is all gamers have to know in regards to the Cyber Dragon Hanzo Bundle in Overwatch 2.

Hanzo could be a troublesome hero to make use of within the recreation. Nevertheless, he might be extremely rewarding when one learns how one can make the most of him accurately.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play title out there for obtain on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Collection S, Xbox Collection X, and Nintendo Swap.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



