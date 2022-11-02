How to get, features, price, and more

On November 2, Blizzard Leisure introduced that the “Reaper Calavera Bundle” had been launched within the “Overwatch 2” in-game store. When Overwatch 2 releases skins for the shop, it often serves as a touch that extra content material is on the best way.

Overwatch 2 New Featured Merchandise: Calavera Reaper Bundle 🧹 🛒 Accessible in-game and on-line for 🪙 1500 Overwatch Cash. Overwatch 2 New Featured Item: Calavera Reaper Bundle 🧹🛒 Available in-game and online for 🪙 1500 Overwatch Coins. https://t.co/YRLpB2IiMw

Followers started to note after they noticed an commercial for it on Battle.web, however there have been no social media posts or different indications that one thing was on the best way earlier than the pores and skin was launched.

Unpacking the brand new Calavera Bundle in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2, Blizzard Leisure’s most celebrated first-person shooter title, has 25 million energetic customers. The sequel to the 2016 Hero-based Shooter title has amassed a various playerbase that features members of the present Overwatch neighborhood and a brand new era of gamers since its launch on October 4, 2022.

When the unique Overwatch sport was launched in Might 2016, Blizzard noticed seven million customers energetic in its first week. As compared, the sport’s sequel has greater than tripled the quantity in simply 10 days.

Blizzard’s resolution to launch Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play title has undoubtedly elevated the sport’s presence in areas the place its predecessor didn’t make an impression. Moreover, the free expertise has attracted a bunch of informal players who should not seeking to make investments cash within the sport.

As with all F2P-based video games, cosmetics are the easiest way to monetize. Blizzard has already launched a slew of skins, with new content material being launched commonly within the in-game market.

What does the Reaver Calavera Bundle function?

Reaper’s Calavera Bundle: 1,500 Overwatch Cash

Epic Pores and skin “Calavera.”

Epic Emote “Danza de los Diablos.”

Frequent Voice Line “It’s your day to be lifeless.”

Uncommon Identify card “Calavera.”

All the bundle is discounted at 21% in comparison with the gadgets bought individually. Blizzard has additionally enabled particular person purchases of cosmetics from bundles.

The pores and skin is a typical Reaper garb, however his jacket is blue-green, he wears a green-flamed masks, and his weapons have a Day of the Useless decal on them. The bundle additionally contains an Epic emote by which he stomps and runs like a bull, a voice line that claims, “It is your day to be lifeless,” and the Calavera title card.

Calavera Bundle Value and tips on how to acquire

The Calavera Reaper bundle prices 1,500 Overwatch Cash, the sport’s premium forex. Primarily based on the pores and skin’s retailer itemizing, it’ll solely be accessible for every week, so gamers who need it ought to get their arms on it earlier than it disappears.

The bundle prices $15 if gamers purchase 1,000 and 500 Overwatch Cash in two separate transactions, or it may be bought for $20, which provides gamers 2,200 Overwatch Cash, sufficient for the bundle and a few left over.

That is the primary occasion of a store addition the place Overwatch 2 did not say a lot about it, so followers can anticipate different minor holidays that do not have devoted occasions to have some store additions if Blizzard continues to comply with this format sooner or later.



