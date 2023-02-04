How to get and use Moonstones in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, gamers can head to the Room of Requirement for vital in-game duties and customizations. In the event you’re seeking to customise objects within the Wizarding World, you’re going to want Moonstones, because it’s the first forex. You will get them in just a few methods, and they’re pretty vital for Conjuration.

Contemplating that it is one of many in-game currencies in Hogwarts Legacy, you’re going to most probably come throughout these Moonstones as you discover the sport. However what are they, what are they used for, and the place can you discover them? We’ve obtained all the knowledge you want as you start your journey as a wizard or witch at Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Legacy options Moonstones as a forex – What to find out about these and the place to search out them

If you’re within the Room of Requirement, you will shortly understand that Moonstones are a required forex in Hogwarts Legacy. In the event you enter this room and choose an object from the Conjuration Record, you’ll see a price in Moonstones. You’ll be able to create these things and put them the place you need within the Room of Requirement. Moreover, you possibly can customise them by altering their dimension and coloration.

The Conjuration Record in Hogwarts Legacy contains a number of varieties of objects, similar to Potions, Rugs, Furnishings, and Utility Stations. It’s going to take a while to acquire sufficient Moonstones to make all the pieces that you really want, however with some effort and time, it is definitely doable.

After deciding on an object from the Conjuration Record, when you’ve got sufficient Moonstones, you possibly can conjure it into existence and place it the place you need within the room. Though there are solely a restricted variety of objects on this listing, you possibly can enhance your choices by taking part in the sport and by buying Conjuration Recipes from Hogsmeade’s Tomes and Scrolls store.

However the place do you discover Moonstones? You’ll spot them within the sport’s overworld, as you discover past the Hogwarts college. You’ll see blue crystal outcroppings, and all you must do to free them is forged your magic upon them. Apparently, this isn’t the one option to receive Moonstones in Hogwarts Legacy.

The Vivarium is a room inside Hogwarts, the place you possibly can look after the completely different Incredible Beasts that you just’ve tamed all through your journey. It’s best to have the ability to discover Moonstones in there as nicely. This location serves two functions, as you possibly can farm up some Moonstones whereas additionally caring for your Magical Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy.

Lastly, you possibly can take away/disenchant your objects within the Room of Requirement. This doesn’t absolutely refund your Moonstones, however it will provide you with a good quantity again. In the event you determine you aren’t proud of an merchandise, you possibly can merely take away it and exchange it with one thing else.

As you go on completely different adventures and full missions within the newest Wizarding World sport, you will have the power to play in no matter manner you favor. You’ll be able to forged all kinds of spells and curses, and even turn out to be a darkish wizard if that is what you want to do.

That is all that is presently recognized about Moonstones in Hogwarts Legacy. The open-world RPG that is set within the Wizarding World turns into out there on February 10, 2023, with early entry unlocking on February 7, 2023 at midnight.



