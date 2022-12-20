How to get and complete the Fencing Lessons quest in The Witcher 3 Next-Gen

Fencing Classes is a secondary quest in The Witcher 3 Subsequent-Gen and could be taken up after finishing Damaged Flowers. Nonetheless, gamers can solely go for it if Geralt defeats Rosa in each of their duels. In any other case, she gained’t ask him for the fencing classes that the hunt is known as after, which is an important aspect to bear in mind.

Although not an necessary mission in itself, Fencing Classes does grant you with some Capability Factors you could make use of. Moreover, it helps to flesh out the lore and supplies you with yet one more alternative to expertise what the sport has to supply. The hunt takes place in Novigrad, and right here’s what you might want to know with a purpose to full it.

The right way to sort out Fencing Classes in The Witcher 3 Subsequent-Gen

Conditions to taking up the Fencing Classes quest

Full Damaged Flowers

Defeat Rosa twice throughout that quest

Rewards

“Geralt had realized that Rosa var Attre was a passionate devotee of the artwork of swordplay. The fencing lesson Geralt had given her whereas trying to find yours really had thrilled her to the core – and left her asking the witcher if they may meet once more for a repeat. Geralt had loads of expertise educating younger ladies with fiery personalities learn how to swing swords and so agreed.”

After you defeat Rosa in The Witcher 3’s Subsequent-Gen launch, Geralt will need to go to Var Attre Villa. While you meet the guard captain there, reply with “Attributable to meet Rosa.” He’ll then direct you to the Temple Bridge, which is the place you might want to go subsequent. Finishing up this explicit motion will grand you 10 Capability Factors in itself.

The guard captain will ask you to go along with her, and Rosa will problem you to a different duel. She is going to dismiss her bodyguard, so you’ll be able to battle her one on one. It doesn’t matter when you win this battle or not – you’ll nonetheless acquire 25 Capability Factors, and she is going to sneak off. It ought to be famous that you simply’ll have the ability to see her footprints when you use your Witcher Senses.

Your subsequent vacation spot in The Witcher 3 Subsequent-Gen is to go to the Seven Cats Inn. Rosa’s gotten herself right into a little bit of hassle with some drunken louts, who uncover she’s a Nilfgaardian. You’ve just a few choices for coping with this drawback:

Use Axii (You want Delusion stage 1): 30 Capability Level reward

Pay 50 crowns to make them go away: 5 Capability Level reward

Combat and homicide them

Whereas the very best answer is to make use of Axii to eliminate the drunks, you’ll be able to clear up the issue whichever method you see match. In the event you aren’t frightened in regards to the rewards, it is likely to be satisfying to simply slay all of them.

Geralt and Rosa will then have a chat in regards to the destiny of the drunks, and it doesn’t matter what you say to her, she’ll go away. Nonetheless, you’ll rating 25 Capability Factors for finishing this explicit quest in The Witcher 3 Subsequent-Gen.

If you don’t full the primary a part of Fencing Classes earlier than starting The Isle of Mists, this secondary quest will fail, and also you won’t be able to complete it.

Sadly, so far as rewards go in The Witcher 3 Subsequent-Gen, you don’t actually acquire a lot for finishing Fencing Classes. It offers you a bit extra context on the world you’re enjoying by and provides some lore. However when you’re after helpful rewards and development, this isn’t an important quest to sort out.



