How to get Ancient Stone Key in the Sumeru Desert

Genshin Influence’s 3.4 replace launched a brand new space known as the Desert of Hadramaveth into the Sumeru area, increasing the borders of the Land of Knowledge even additional and making it the most important nation in Teyvat that may be explored. The brand new map features a ton of latest chests, challenges, and a sequence of World Quests.

Whereas exploring the area, gamers could have encountered a locked room within the Tanit Camps subarea that may solely be accessed utilizing a novel merchandise known as the Historical Stone Key. Apparently, this key wasn’t made accessible in Genshin Influence till February 6, when HoYoverse launched one other new brief sequence of World Quest. This text will concentrate on guiding gamers on find out how to receive the Historical Stone Key and the place to make use of it.

Acquiring the Historical Stone Key to get 4 Treasured Chests in Genshin Influence

The Historical Stone Key’s a novel merchandise in Genshin Influence that can be utilized to unlock a secret chamber within the Tanit Camps after finishing a sequence of quests.

Though there have been fairly a number of situations the place a participant by accident entered the locked space on account of an in-game glitch, the important thing to this specific chamber wasn’t accessible to gamers till February 6. The merchandise was locked behind a quest that was added in a while by HoYoverse, together with a brand new hidden achievement, ‘…For She Shall Absolutely Requite.’

To acquire this key, you need to first full the ‘Her Foes Rage Like Nice Waters…’ World Quest sequence, which incorporates three brief quests. It must be famous that this specific Genshin Influence questline can solely be triggered after ending the next quests:

The Dirge of Bilqis

Rejoice With Me, for What Was Misplaced Is Now Discovered

Tadhla the Falcon

Apocalypse Misplaced

After fulfilling these necessities, you possibly can start ‘Her Foes Rage Like Nice Waters…,’ which could be triggered by interacting with Yuften within the Tanit Camps proper beneath the Statue of the Seven. The hunt chain consists of three brief quests, that are as follows:

Behold, the Signal Comes Like A Thief…

Make Vibrant the Arrows, Collect the Shields…

For Her Judgment Reaches to the Skies…

Finishing all three will reward you with 120 Primogems, a brand new Genshin Influence Achievement, and extra.

Full ‘Her Foes Rage Like Nice Waters…’ to earn 120 Primogems(Picture through HoYoverse)

As soon as the entire quests have been accomplished, you need to return to the Tanit Camps by teleporting to the Statue of the Seven. Upon reaching this location, it’s best to head to Babel’s normal location and search for a carpet close to the partitions. The Historical Stone Key could be obtained by investigating one of many corners of this carpet.

Location of the Historical Stone Key and the locked room (Picture through HoYoverse)

Subsequent, you need to head all the way down to the constructing’s lowest ground and find a door that is half buried beneath the sand, which could be unlocked utilizing the important thing. Contained in the room are 4 Treasured Chests and every chest will reward you with 50,000 Mora, permitting you to acquire a complete of 200,000 Mora.

Moreover, gamers can even work together with different gadgets contained in the chamber to acquire additional rewards, similar to a number of 3-star artifacts and Mora.



