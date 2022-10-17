How to get 100 Primogems today

The primary day of the Wind Chaser occasion in Genshin Influence is now obtainable for Asia Server, and Vacationers can take part to acquire free Primogems. Through the occasion, gamers should enter a particular area and full the duty necessities, reaching their vacation spot throughout the time restrict.

The obstacles throughout the area are numerous mechanisms and platforms that may be interacted with and minor enemies to dam their means. This text will information gamers to finish the area and declare all of the rewards within the first Galezone Problem of Wind Chaser.

Genshin Influence: Realm of the Northeasterly Winds in Wind Chase Occasion

The primary problem of Wind Chase in Genshin Influence is comparatively simple because it permits gamers to check the water and be taught in regards to the mechanisms. Choose the Realm of the Northeasterly Winds to start out the problem.

Work together with the crimson mechanism to cease the wind present (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Upon getting into the area, method the crimson mechanism (Windstopper Hub) and cease the close by wind present. Then, accumulate the Windcoins earlier than interacting with the inexperienced mechanism (Snagwind Nexus) in entrance to vary the wind course upwards. This enables gamers to glide above and get the Windcoins.

Work together with the Anemo particle to start out Windgrasper Problem (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Subsequent, glide to the opposite facet and work together with the crimson mechanism to cease close by wind currents and begin the Windgrasper Problem. Change the wind present course on the inexperienced mechanism on the far finish and glide above to gather the final Anemo particles.

Work together with numerous mechanisms to finish the puzzle on this room (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Proceed ahead till they attain a room stuffed with Hilichurls. Genshin Influence gamers must defeat all of them to spawn Windcoins and unlock the wind mechanism to glide above till they see all of the mechanisms like within the picture above.

Work together with the crimson mechanism to cease the wind present after which the 2 inexperienced mechanisms to vary the wind course upward to allow them to attain the final change on the very best platform. Activate the mechanism to take away the seal on the final Snagwind Nexus.

Use the inexperienced mechanism to glide to the following space (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Gamers can now cease the wind present as soon as once more, stroll to the inexperienced mechanism to vary the wind course, and glide above to the following room.

Descending Platform will slowly descend when gamers step on it (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Accumulate the Windcoins on the Descending Platform till they attain the underside of the ground.

Begin the second Windgrasper Problem (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

As soon as Genshin Influence gamers attain the underside of the platform, work together with the crimson mechanism to cease the wind present and accumulate each Windcoins and Windgrasper Challenges till they attain the inexperienced mechanism on the finish of the street. Change the wind present course after amassing all of the Anemo particles within the space and glide above to finish the Windgrasper Problem.

Accumulate all of the Anemo particles and Windcoins (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Proceed strolling till they attain the final room. It is the identical crimson and inexperienced mechanism the place Genshin Influence gamers must work together with the Windstopper Hub to cease the wind present and alter all of the Snagwind Nexus wind course upward to succeed in the floating Windcoin.

Gamers completing this problem will achieve 100 Primogems and different rewards from the occasion web page. The remaining 320 Primogems may be obtained after the remaining levels are unlocked over the following few days.


























