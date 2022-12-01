How To Gain Access To The Second Beta

Metal Metropolis Interactive’s Undisputed Boxing Credit score: Metal Metropolis

If you happen to missed a possibility to play Undisputed Boxing with the primary beta earlier this month, a second likelihood is coming.

On Wednesday, Metal Metropolis Interactive introduced a second beta check coming starting on December 9 and operating via December 11. The instances when the second beta will likely be obtainable are:

If you happen to registered for the primary beta you’ll routinely have entry to the second.

Those that didn’t have entry to the primary beta, however need to take part on this one can apply for the Beta on Steam right here.

The second beta will deliver a brand new record of playable fighters together with: Oleksandr Usyk, Deontay Wilder, Nigel Benn, Roy Jones Jr, Rocky Marciano, Katie Taylor, Chantelle Cameron and Jessica McCaskill and a couple of venues.

The aim of the second beta is to proceed to check the servers and the sport’s infrastructure forward of the Early Entry launch.

As soon as the Early Entry is out there, Undisputed will launch with greater than 50 playable fighters together with Usyk, Wilder, Taylor and Tyson Fury.

Be looking out for a second hands-on impression as soon as the second beta is out there.