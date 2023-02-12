How to fix ‘robotic voice’ glitch in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy was launched on February 10, 2023, after being in improvement for years. Avalanche Studios and WB Video games have performed effectively to adapt the world of Hogwarts Faculty of Witchcraft and Wizardry into the sport, nevertheless it is not with out points.

The sport is ready someday within the early 1900s, lengthy earlier than the acquainted late Twentieth-century world of JK Rowling’s books and movie franchise. Though robots will not be a part of the literary or cinematic canon, your Hogwarts Legacy in-game character breaking right into a robotic voice might sound off-putting.

Gamers can select from completely different voice modules within the recreation, however your character typically begins speaking like a robotic because of a glitch. This text will let you know tips on how to repair the bug if it happens throughout gameplay.

You possibly can repair the robotic voice bug in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy lets you select what your character appears to be like and seems like. You possibly can transfer the slider underneath the Voice part within the Character design panel to find out the pitch of your voice.

Nevertheless, many gamers have reported that doing this would possibly make your character begin to sound like a robotic in-game. Since your character will use frequent dialogs, this glitch might be distracting after some time.

Two easy fixes for it are onerous resetting the sport and beginning throughout, but when the error happens after you’ve got made some progress, this isn’t the perfect thought. You can too utterly flip off the dialog audio, making your gameplay expertise much less immersive.

Steps to repair the robotic voice bug in Hogwarts Legacy

The glitch has been occurring for quite a few gamers, thus, the builders are anticipated to repair it quickly with a patch. Within the mwanehile, you’ll be able to comply with these steps to get across the glitch that’s inflicting your character to sound like a robotic:

Step 1: Go to the Settings menu within the recreation.

within the recreation. Step 2: Choose the Audio tab on this menu.

on this menu. Step 3: Below the Audio tab, click on on the pitch slider possibility and pull it again to the center of the road. This could reset the pitch of your character’s voice to the default setting.

This may take away your further voice preferences and reset the voice settings to one of many two default variations. These two choices have been reported to maintain the sport free from the bug.

In the meanwhile, comply with these steps to keep away from audio-related distractions whereas enjoying Hogwarts Legacy. The builders will hopefully be aware of the glitch and repair it as quickly as doable.

In the event you proceed to expertise this bug even after following these steps, you’ll be able to report it to the builders by heading to the WB Video games official web site and making a free account.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



