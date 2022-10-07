Friday, October 7, 2022
Overwatch 2 is now available to download for free (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Overwatch 2’s servers have been stay for a couple of days now, with the free-to-play hero shooter FPS witnessing a sudden surge in its playerbase. With the quickly rising participant rely, quite a few glitches, server points, and verification issues alongside the DDoS assault have dampened the gaming expertise for Overwatch 2 followers.

A current glitch annoying gamers is the ‘Cellphone Quantity Already in Use’ error. This error is linked to Blizzard Leisure’s newly launched Protection Matrix initiative. This text will give attention to the explanation behind the error and tips on how to probably repair it to provide gamers a smoother expertise in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2’s “Cellphone Quantity Already in Use” error

As a part of Blizzard’s Defense Matrix Initiative, all Overwatch 2 players will need to have a phone number linked up to their battlenet account. The same phone number cannot be used on multiple accounts at the same time. #overwatch2 #gaming #blizzard https://t.co/M647Y9Fzvs

On September 27, Blizzard Leisure introduced its new Protection Matrix initiative. The objective of this initiative was to:

  • Outline, develop, and nurture packages that can guarantee a constructive expertise for all gamers.
  • Guarantee aggressive integrity at each degree of play by quickly figuring out and eliminating cheaters and disruptive gamers.
  • Create a safer group each out and in of the sport by embracing a agency stance in opposition to disruptive gameplay and enabling constructive and constructive gamers to be the main voices in the neighborhood.
Nonetheless, for this program to be energetic, Blizzard requires gamers to hyperlink their cellphone numbers to their Battle.web accounts.

Attainable causes for the error

me not with the ability to play overwatch 2 bc they ask for my cellphone quantity which already says it’s in use 🫠 https://t.co/Blv29GHYiX

1) The potential motive for the error is that your account may need already been added to a different account, or the quantity shouldn’t be legitimate or meets the necessities.

2) Some gamers have additionally seen that in the event that they use a pre-paid or VOIP SIM card for his or her cell phones, Blizzard Leisure’s new SMS Shield service can’t detect these numbers, and gamers will get this error.

Easy methods to repair Overwatch 2’s “Cellphone Quantity Already in Use” error

Listed below are some strategies that you would be able to attempt to keep away from receiving these errors whereas taking part in Overwatch 2:

1) It’s essential open the Battle.Web launcher or the positioning out of your internet browser and ensure that a cell quantity is already added.

2) If a cell quantity is added to it, ranging from October 7, you may don’t have anything to fret about. Since Blizzard is updating their SMS Shield system, solely new gamers shall be required so as to add their cellphone numbers to their Blizzard accounts. If you’re an current participant, you shouldn’t be getting this error from October 7.

Overwatch 2 requires your cellphone quantity however solely gamers with put up paid plans are allowed to play the gamethen for the fortunate few that did get in, couldnt even play due to a serious DDOS assault crippling the sport on launch day Overwatch is on a velocity run to being a useless recreation https://t.co/6E8K6BbkQ1

3) If you’re nonetheless getting this error, you possibly can strive altering your cell recharge plan to post-paid from pre-paid, and also you won’t be receiving the error anymore.

4) Nonetheless, if not one of the above strategies fixes the difficulty, you may must contact Blizzard’s customer support to examine why Blizzard shouldn’t be receiving your quantity.

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to Blizzard Leisure’s profitable hero-shooter, FPS Overwatch. With a plethora of recent content material and gameplay enhancements, the multiplayer FPS has turn out to be free-to-play and gives a bigger viewers to indulge on the planet of Overwatch.

The sport’s open beta server went stay on October 4, 2022.

