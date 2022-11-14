How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Though God of Conflict Ragnarok is extremely nicely optimized for each the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5, some gamers are nonetheless encountering bugs and glitches which might be stopping them from progressing within the sport.

Some of the annoying glitches within the title, which has develop into a recurring downside for a lot of, is the “Realm journey exit door not spawning” error. That is also referred to as the “Realm between Realm Softlock” glitch. Because the identify suggests, the glitch traps you while you’re touring between realms because the exit door is not going to spawn.

There are presently no everlasting options to the bug, however there are a couple of workarounds which you could check out to briefly repair the issue within the sport. Therefore, at present’s information will go over among the issues that it is possible for you to to do to take care of the “Realm journey exit door not spawning” error in God of Conflict Ragnarok.

Fixing the “Realm between Realm Softlock” glitch in God of Conflict Ragnarok

The error that can get you caught between realms in God of Conflict Ragnarok is taken into account by many to be brought on when there’s a background obtain that’s but to be accomplished. That is normally when the loading problem crops up within the sport, and it may proceed to be an issue even after all the background processes have been efficiently accomplished.

Right here are some things you are able to do if you’re nonetheless going through the “Realm between Realm Softlock” glitch in God of Conflict Ragnarok:

1) Reload the final checkpoint

Step one is one thing that many locally have discovered to be essentially the most dependable technique to take care of the error within the sport. By reloading the final checkpoint, many gamers had been in a position to refresh the sport’s surroundings, which briefly did away with the glitch when touring between realms.

2) Restart the sport

If reloading the final checkpoint didn’t do the trick, then you’ll be able to go one step additional and restart all the sport in your console. This appears to have labored for a lot of who’ve been going through the error.

3) Replace the sport

Model-mismatch might be a cause why many are going through the “Realm journey exit door not spawning” error in God of Conflict Ragnarok. After choosing the sport on the PlayStation dwelling display, you’ll be able to choose the Choices button and examine for updates. If there’s a newer model of the sport, you can be required to patch it in.

4) Reinstall the sport

This would possibly really feel like one of many extra drastic steps to check out. Nonetheless, many within the God of Conflict neighborhood have acknowledged that uninstalling after which reinstalling the sport appears to have rooted out the bug.

In case you are nonetheless going through the error within the sport, then you’ll be able to anticipate Santa Monica Studios to patch it out within the subsequent replace or hotfix.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



