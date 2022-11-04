How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Overwatch 2 nonetheless appears to be full of a good variety of bugs and efficiency errors even after virtually a month into its launch.

Presently, gamers on the Xbox Collection X/S are unable to redeem the code for the Carbon Flight beauty bundle from the in-game retailer. Blizzard supplied the bundle to console customers as a way to get their fingers on a uncommon set of cosmetics, which on this case is the Pharah Carbon Fiber Epic pores and skin and Gibraltar Jet Memento.

To have the ability to redeem the 2 objects, all gamers have been required to do is fill within the codes into the redeem choice on the shop web page, after which they’d routinely get their fingers on the bundle. Sadly, many locally are going through a bug that’s not permitting them to acquire these drops.

The code doesn’t appear to be working for them, which has induced fairly a little bit of annoyance amongst gamers. Whereas there isn’t a everlasting repair to the issue, in the present day’s information will try to go over a number of the short-term workarounds that may assist you remedy the “Carbon Fiber Pharah Xbox codes not working” error in Overwatch 2.

Fixing the “Carbon Fiber Pharah Xbox codes not working” error in Overwatch 2

We’ve seen reports of Xbox users receiving codes for FREE cosmetics ✨The Carbon Flight Bundle features Pharah’s Carbon Fiber skin + Gibraltar Jet Souvenir — check your Xbox messages 🎮📩 https://t.co/eMXyyT9UNf

As talked about, there are not any everlasting options that gamers can search for in relation to this specific concern in Overwatch 2. Nevertheless, as a workaround, you are able to do the next after getting into the code:

1) Restart the sport

For a lot of Xbox customers, restarting the sport on their consoles appears to have mounted the problem. If the Carbon Fiber Pharah pores and skin doesn’t seem in your stock after placing within the redeem code, you may need to restart the sport.

Rebooting the title may be very prone to reset the problem. You possibly can both get the pores and skin after re-entering the code, or it should present up in your hero stock as you’ve gotten already redeemed it and it’s now lastly reflecting.

2) Updating the sport

Model mismatch in Overwatch 2 recordsdata can be one of many root causes. Therefore, you’ll be required to test for the latest patch and obtain the newest model of the shooter to your console.

To do that in your Collection X/S, you will want to focus on the sport after which press the choices button. It will then pop up with a collection of selections, one being “test for updates,” upon which your system will search for the newest patch, obtain a brand new set of recordsdata, and replace your recreation routinely.

3) Re-installing Overwatch 2

Whereas a drastic step, it has confirmed to be probably the most viable one for a lot of who’ve been going through the “Carbon Fiber Pharah Xbox codes not working” error. By uninstalling and re-installing the shooter, you’ll routinely weed out any corrupt recordsdata in your system, which is extremely prone to repair the redeem error you is perhaps going through within the recreation.

4) Submitting a assist ticket

If the above steps don’t assist you with the Pharah pores and skin error in Overwatch 2, you may both watch for Blizzard to supply a hotfix or submit a ticket to Activision assist.



