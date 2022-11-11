How To Fix iOS 16.1.1 Battery Drain Issue

Not too long ago, Apple launched iOS 16.1.1 for iPhone 8 and later fashions. A few weeks after iOS 16.1 launch, the corporate launched one other minor improve. Apple’s new iOS 16.1.1 replace primarily removes to repair some minor bugs and safety replace. Sadly, some customers are battery drain on iOS 16.1.1 replace.

Many customers who’ve up to date their iPhones to the brand new iOS 16.1.1 are saying that the replace helped them repair the annoying Wifi connectivity challenge and lots of different minor bugs. Nonetheless, some geeks have seen iOS 16.1.1 battery drain challenge and reported the problem on Twitter and different social media platforms. Fortunately, we’ve got some working strategies to enhance battery life on iOS 16.1.1.

Strategies to Repair Battery Drain on iOS 16.1.1

Not too long ago, Apple has added the brand new Dwell Exercise function with iOS 16.1 replace. Since Dwell Actions is enabled by default and proven to the lock display screen, it might eat extra battery life. For those who no want to make use of this function, you disable it from Settings > Face ID & Passcode > Dwell Actions flip off. In case you have an iPhone 14 premium mannequin and working iOS 16.1.1, the At all times On Show function can eat the next quantity of batter life on iPhone. Turning off the placement service can even assist enhance battery life on iOS 16.1.1 replace. For those who don’t need to use location service each time, you possibly can flip it off from Settings > Privateness > Location Service > flip toggle off. Examine and disable undesirable background working apps from Settings > Basic > Background App Refresh. Whenever you set the brightness to Auto, it will likely be useful to avoid wasting the battery lifetime of your system. It will possibly robotically regulate the brightness of the system and save battery. After making an attempt the above strategies, the final tip we propose is that customers restart iPhones. It can contemporary the brand new iOS 16.1.1 system, clear undesirable junk from the system, and allow you to repair the battery drain challenge on iOS 16.1.1.

These are some working strategies to assist repair the iOS 16 battery drain challenge on iPhone. Have you learnt some other technique to enhance batter life? Be at liberty to share within the remark field.

