How to find poultry eggs in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy gamers will acquire loads of gadgets on their travels by way of the open-world MMORPG. For instance, poultry eggs will be discovered to revive their well being when consumed.

Along with being eaten straight, poultry eggs in Tower of Fantasy can be utilized in cooking recipes as a protein supply. Nonetheless, since they’re eggs, this stuff aren’t precisely going to drop from bird-like enemies after being defeated.

As a substitute, customers must search for nesting areas scattered all through the open world to snag their poultry eggs. Fortuitously, once they discover a clutch, they will sometimes decide up a cluster of as much as three eggs directly.

Tower of Fantasy: The place are poultry eggs positioned?

When seeking out poultry eggs in Tower of Fantasy, avid gamers will wish to search for areas that may make for an appropriate nest for birds. This implies checking in excessive elevation areas, resembling cliffs, spires, and mountains, which are perfect for discovering poultry eggs.

Whereas there will not be bodily nests denoting these eggs’ places per se, gamers ought to discover the eggs grouped collectively in a small formation. They could mix in considerably with their environment relying on the place customers are trying, so it does not harm to be as thorough as doable.

A nest of poultry eggs in Tower of Fantasy (Picture by way of Excellent World)

Fortuitously, the futuristic world of Tower of Fantasy gives them with jetpacks that give them the flexibility to scale heights effortlessly. For particular locales the place avid gamers can search for poultry eggs, Raincaller Island in North Aesperia is a good start line.

In Southern Aesperia, readers may also verify the Miner’s Camp and the accompanying areas northwest of the Transport Hub for further clutches that should not be too troublesome to identify.

Moreover, the area straight north of Anchorville is a stable spot to search out a number of clutches of poultry eggs within the MMO title. So long as gamers keep excessive sufficient off the bottom, recognizing the eggs must be a fairly simple course of.

As soon as they strategy the egg, all they should do is press the work together button to gather them. It could even be supreme to notice the place the eggs are discovered as properly, as they will possible respawn after a while, and customers can return to gather them once more if wanted.

Whereas poultry eggs may help restore their well being and satiety, it is clever to save lots of these eggs for cooking recipes. Dishes made by way of cooking are rather more helpful to avid gamers in most circumstances versus devouring substances complete.

Nonetheless, if they’re in a pinch and want a fast restoration of well being, it by no means hurts to wolf down an egg or two. Since people can acquire three eggs per nest space, they will rack up a large quantity of their inventories.

Readers can use a handful for cooking recipes and preserve some leftovers in the event that they run out of cooking dishes for therapeutic.