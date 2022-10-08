How to find Mysterious Clipboard locations 11, 12, and 13 in Genshin Impact’s Sumeru desert

The discharge of Sumeru’s desert area has introduced many new World Quests to Genshin Affect, which may be accessed in two methods. One is while you work together with an NPC character with a blue exclamation mark, and the opposite is by performing sure actions. Static Views is a World Quest that falls below the second class.

The occasion begins when gamers examine a mailbox in entrance of Aranara’s home in Vanarana and acquire an image. Extra such photos have been added to the sport with the most recent Sumeru desert patch. These disclose places of locations the place gamers can discover hidden treasure chests that may be claimed for some rewards.

Genshin Affect information to Sumeru Desert Mysterious Clipboard places

Mysterious Clipboard in Aranyaka gadget (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Static Views is a hidden World Quest that gamers may be triggered by gathering an image from the mailbox in entrance of one among Aranara’s homes. Players can acquire an image with each every day reset (as much as a most of 10 photos). These footage may be discovered on Mysterious Clipboard web page within the Aranyaka ebook.

Genshin Affect’s newest patch 3.2 replace has up to date extra slots for photos on Aranyaka’s Mysterious Clipboard. Though 5 new slots have been added, solely the primary three places are accessible within the present model of the sport. The three accessible places occur to be within the Sumeru desert space.

Location 11: Aaru Village

Location of eleventh Mysterious Clipboard entry (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Genshin Affect followers must begin with Aaru Village to seek out the eleventh Mysterious Clipboard location in Sumeru Desert space. Teleport to the Statue of the Seven situated in Aaru Village and search for a glowing spot on the proper facet of the street resulting in the village, as proven within the image above.

The treasure chest will probably be buried below the sand, so use Anemo assaults to clear the sand and acquire the treasure chest.

Location 12: North of Sobek Oasis

One other Mysterious Clipboard location (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

To seek out the twelfth treasure chest within the Mysterious Clipboard, teleport to the northeast waypoint and head north from there. Search for a dried-up tree, as proven within the image above, with a glowing spot beside it. As soon as once more, the treasure chest will probably be buried beneath extra sand, so use Anemo assaults to acquire it.

Location 13: Ruins east of Sobek Oasis

Spot for thirteenth mysterious clipboard location (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Lastly, the thirteenth location within the Mysterious Clipboard in Genshin Affect will take you to the east of Sobek Oasis. Teleport to the Sobek Oasis’ east waypoint, as proven within the image above. Head south to seek out the filth street and begin strolling north in the direction of the ruins.

You will have to be looking out for a glowing spot in your technique to the ruins, as proven within the image above. Use Anemo assaults to take away the sand and uncover the treasure chest to say your rewards.

Those that desire a visible information to seek out these mysterious clipboard places can take a look at this glorious video by KyonStiV.

Gamers can proceed to gather two extra footage from the Vanarana mailbox, however their places can’t be accessed within the present model of Genshin Affect.

