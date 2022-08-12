How to find Dandelion Seeds in Tower of Fantasy

There are a large number of assets and supplies that gamers can collect in Tower of Fantasy. A quite common one which they’ll discover is the Dandelion Seed. These seeds are acquired within the sport identical to they might be in actual life: by Dandelions.

The one distinction is that the Dandelions in Tower of Fantasy are huge. They’re about the identical measurement because the participant, possibly even barely greater. Their measurement ought to make it straightforward to hit them and get the seeds.

The best way to purchase Dandelion Seeds in Tower of Fantasy

Dandelion Seeds might be gathered in bunches (Picture through Good World)

The world in Tower of Fantasy is gorgeous. There’s a ton of flowers that gamers can uncover and work together with.

Dandelions are maybe the best of all of the flora on the map, and gathering seeds from the plant is not troublesome in any respect. Here is learn how to spot a Dandelion and purchase its seeds:

Dandelions might be discovered all around the map and might spawn wherever.

Search for the tall, fluffy, white plant with giant pink and inexperienced leaves on the backside of the stems.

Every Dandelion has three fluff balls hooked up to it, making them simpler to acknowledge.

Strike it with any weapon to begin the gathering course of.

The fluff balls will fall, break aside, and depart seeds, however generally they’ll float away within the air.

Leap at them and assault the balls individually to have the seeds fall to the bottom.

Stroll over the seeds to assemble them and add them to the stock.

Gamers will discover that harvesting Dandelion Seeds stands out as the best useful resource to assemble in all of Tower of Fantasy. Furthermore, they will not journey too far with out seeing a Dandelion poking out of the grass.

The best way to use Dandelion Seeds in Tower of Fantasy

Dandelion Seeds are a typical ingredient (Picture through Good World)

After rounding up an honest quantity of Dandelion Seeds, gamers can use them. Primarily, they are going to be utilized in a number of of the sport’s cooking recipes. Cooking might be achieved at any cooking robotic discovered on the map. Entry to cooking comes fairly early within the sport, and here is learn how to do it:

Find a cooking robotic.

Work together with it and choose the Creation choice on the backside of the display screen.

Select Dandelion Seeds so as to add them to a dish that requires them as an ingredient.

Shift over to the Cooking tab that may be chosen subsequent to the Creation choice.

Any recipes which are accomplished and out there to prepare dinner might be chosen and made on the cooking robotic.

In fact, different components will have to be acquired in an effort to full a full cooking recipe. A take a look at the Cooking tab will present what additional components are wanted after Dandelion Seeds have been added to the pot.

Alternatively, gamers can use Dandelion Seeds in Tower of Fantasy for therapeutic. A single Dandelion Seed might be eaten at a time to replenish 1,000 Well being Factors in addition to three p.c of the max well being. It additionally regenerates one Satiety.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh