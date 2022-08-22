In an MMO as open and equipment-oriented as Tower of Fantasy, useful resource assortment needs to be one of many staples of its gameplay. Fortunately, the Good World title that was lately launched for western audiences suits this criterion to a tee. Nonetheless, given the sheer quantity of sources gamers can gather, it may be complicated for brand new gamers to seek out them.

One of many many sources gamers could discover themselves in want of throughout their playthrough is Crystal. This merchandise may be very beneficial within the early sport as it’s used to extend the extent of the participant’s tools. Nonetheless, this stuff are inclined to fall off within the later phases because of the minimal quantity of XP they grant.

Nonetheless, the quantity of XP they grant is undeniably very a lot well worth the effort within the early sport, on condition that the XP necessities to improve weapons are considerably decrease then. Given the benefits it provides new gamers, many novices will need to grind for this stuff within the first hours of their playthrough.

Discovering Crystals in Tower of Fantasy

Official art work for Tower of Fantasy (Picture through Good World)

Fortunately, out of every of the completely different Crystal sources in Tower of Fantasy, the fundamental Crystal merchandise is the simplest to seek out.

There isn’t a restriction to the realm the place gamers can discover Crystals on the planet of Aida. Crystals might be noticed within the overworld by the big pillar that drops them. These pillars take the form of a giant, rocky mass with glowing cubes protruding of them. As soon as a participant finds one among these pillars within the overworld, they’ll destroy them via any implies that they see match to gather the Crystals inside.

Each breakable cluster of Crystals has the potential to drop this stuff. Given the various kinds of Crystals one can discover within the overworld, some are going to be a bit tougher to crack than others. Whatever the tier of Crystal, each time the participant breaks a cluster, they may nearly all the time be rewarded with a regular Crystal.

For gamers who can’t be bothered to wander the realm seeking Crystals, each vendor within the Banges area sells them as properly. This implies gamers with an extra of money of their early sport via quests can reward themselves by indulging in a Crystal purchasing spree.

At the moment, there are 936 completely different spawn places for varied Crystal Pillars in Tower of Fantasy. With this in thoughts, gamers can gather this useful resource wherever they select to discover. Nonetheless, as many gamers aware of the sport can count on, there are particular areas within the sport with the next focus of them.

To date, the realm with the best focus of those pillars is the southern shoreline of the Banges area. The cliffside of the Rusty Belt can be an important place for gamers to seek out Crystals.

Edited by Siddharth Satish