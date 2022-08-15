How to find Balloon Fruit in Tower of Fantasy

Gamers are assured to come back throughout a variety of cooking components in Tower of Fantasy.

Nearly each useful resource discovered whereas exploring the map may be changed into well being or Satiety factors. They may also be used as an ingredient whereas cooking at a cooking robotic. Balloon Fruit is one among them.

There are a number of sources which might be simple to identify as they stick out of the bottom or are relatively giant. Nonetheless, Balloon Fruit could be a robust one to search out.

Tower of Fantasy gamers can search for Balloon Fruit within the Astra and Navia areas

A participant has come throughout some Balloon Fruit in Tower of Fantasy (Picture by way of Good World)

Balloon Fruits seem like gigantic spikey inexperienced seeds. They develop on small branches protruding of the bottom, with different inexperienced leaves protruding from them.

They mix into the grass and different environmental objects fairly effectively, so gamers might want to have a eager eye to identify them instantly. In any other case, getting shut sufficient will make them extra seen.

Balloon Fruit is an ingredient that gamers will need to discover and add to their stock as quickly as potential. Fortunately, they are often acquired early on within the beginning area of Astra.

On the Astra Shelter, gamers can go searching and discover a plentiful quantity of Balloon Fruit. They’re simply barely east of the shelter’s location and might even be discovered close to the northern Ruins.

The subsequent place to look is within the Navia area. Gamers can discover this in Tower of Fantasy as soon as they’ve reached Chapter Two of the story. As soon as accessible, they will head to the Ruins northeast of the Seventh Day Forest.

Going additional north from the Ruins will reveal a big space containing Balloon Fruit. Gamers can search for them on the base of the cliffs and hills that unfold throughout this location.

use Balloon Fruit in Tower of Fantasy

Many sources double as cooking components (Picture by way of Good World)

Balloon Fruit can be utilized in an analogous technique to different components in Tower of Fantasy. It may be eaten individually or used at a cooking station to create a recipe that gives stronger buffs and therapeutic.

Listed here are some methods to make the most of the useful resource:

Eat one Balloon Fruit to revive 6,800 Well being Factors with 5% of the character’s complete well being added on high of that quantity.

Eat one Balloon Fruit to revive two Satiety factors.

Prepare dinner a recipe that requires Balloon Fruit at a cooking station or with a cooking robotic to create a full-fledged meal with advantages which might be a lot higher than consuming a singular Balloon Fruit.

Create a made-up recipe with Balloon Fruits and no matter different components the participant needs to make use of for a shock meal that grants a random buff or therapeutic impact.

Balloon Fruit is likely one of the solely components in Tower of Fantasy the place it’s endorsed to eat it by itself. Its therapeutic properties and Satiety restoration are too good to go up, even when it really works effectively as a part of a recipe.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh