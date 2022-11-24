How to find and solve The Crucible Nornir Chest (Muspelheim)

Most of God of Conflict Ragnarok’s Nornir Chests require some puzzle-solving. A few of them are timed, and others you need to do a bit of additional exploring for. This one, specifically, is predicated in a area of the 9 Realms that can require a bit unlocking – Muspelheim. Strategy this after getting each halves of the Muspelheim Seed.

Fortunately, you don’t have to finish the entire Muspelheim challenges for The Crucible with a view to unlock this chest in God of Conflict Ragnarok. There are a particular set of challenges you’ll want to beat. Doing so will web you this rune-locked chest.

The Crucible Nornir Chest in God of Conflict Ragnarok has a number of layers

You’ll see this chest fairly early in The Crucible space in God of Conflict Ragnarok. It’s proper behind the blacksmiths, close to the Mystic Gateway. It is a notably easy Nornir Chest to unlock.

All you need to do is full a number of challenges. No puzzles, no traps, none of that nonsense. It’s timed as a result of all The Crucible challenges are on a timer. Fortunately, most of that is fairly straightforward sufficient for players of all talent ranges in God of Conflict Ragnarok.

When you’re on the Nornir Chest, there are three sub-areas you may go to – left, proper, and heart. Each corresponds with one of many runes on the Nornir Chest and has its personal necessities to finish it.

Work together with the massive golden swords to see every of the trials for these varied sub-rooms. They’re huge, and so they’re extremely onerous to overlook.

F-Rune Sub-Space

Weapon Mastery: Defeat all enemies inside the time restrict

Defeat all enemies inside the time restrict Flawless: Kill 15 enemies with out taking injury

The primary rune is truthfully fairly easy to finish. The primary one requires you to smash via a bunch of enemies, and the second requires you to not take injury. Flawless is more durable, however with fast motion, you may breeze via it.

N-Rune Sub-Space

Feed the Rift: 2 rounds, throw orbs that enemies drop, right into a Realm Tear

2 rounds, throw orbs that enemies drop, right into a Realm Tear Well being Steal: Defeat 22 enemies whereas taking fixed injury. Dealing injury recovers well being

The more durable of those two, in my estimation, is Feed the Rift. I had a tough time aiming the orbs, however that have might fluctuate. Within the second problem, you’re going to wish to play as aggressively as doable, so you may preserve therapeutic, and keep away from dropping to lack of life.

R-Rune Sub-Space

Inhabitants Management: Kill the elite whereas additionally maintaining the inhabitants of the minions underneath the restrict

Kill the elite whereas additionally maintaining the inhabitants of the minions underneath the restrict King of the Hill: Hold the enemies out of the circles

Each are pretty difficult. In the event you aren’t good at wiping out minions rapidly, each of those will wind up being insufferable. You’ll see the variety of minions allowed, and the quantity really in-play on display screen too, so it received’t be onerous to find out your goal quantity.

For King of the Hill, you’ll see glowing yellow circles. Get there and homicide any enemies coming close to or leap into the circle. You need them to be out of the world as quick as doable.

Finishing all three areas in God of Conflict Ragnarok will unlock the Nornir Chest for you. You additionally unlock a Legendary Chest to finish this, granting EXP and Divine Ashes. The Nornir Chest, apart from granting the Idunn Apple or Horn of Blood Mead, will even obtain a Chaos Flame to improve your Blades of Chaos.



