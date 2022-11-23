How to find and solve The Burning Cliffs Chest (Muspelheim)

Nornir chests are one of many a number of collectibles present in God of Conflict Ragnarok. Scattered throughout the 9 Realms, Kratos should discover and unlock these chests to acquire both an Idunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead, which completely will increase his most HP and rage meters.

There are 35 Nornir chests to seek out within the recreation, of which solely 30 are wanted to cap Kratos’s rage and HP bars. These are extremely useful throughout Kratos’s journey and are extremely really helpful to gather all through the marketing campaign of God of Conflict Ragnarok.

The right way to unlock The Burning Cliffs Nornir Chest in God of Conflict Ragnarok

Gamers can discover this Nornir Chest by heading to the mountain from the Mystic Gateway within the area.

Kratos should proceed from the Mystic Gateway towards the tip of the mountain in Muspelheim.

Go throughout the lava and fall to the opposite aspect.

Gamers can then discover an space in entrance blocked by a big boulder.

Intention your Draupnir Spear on the weak spot of the rock, and throw it.

Detonate the Spear to show the rock into particles and clear the trail, revealing the hidden Nornir chest behind it.

Kratos should then ignite three runes to unlock the chest, utilizing the Blades of Chaos.

The primary rune will be discovered up high, proper to the chest. Intention your Blades on the rune and ignite it by tapping R2 when the reticle turns purple.

Exit out of the world and head to the sting to seek out the second rune near some rock formations.

Have Freya use her Sigil Arrows to create a sequence of Sigils and purpose them on the rune. Concurrently use your Blades of Chaos to ignite the Sigils and light-weight up the rune.

Return to the chest to seek out the third and remaining rune.

Join the second and third runes with the assistance of the Sigils.

Shoot a Sigil arrow on the second rune to unfold the fireplace to the third rune.

All three runes might be lit, and the chest will shortly unlock.

Work together with the chest to acquire both an Idunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead, assuming gamers haven’t already unlocked 30 of those Nornir chests prior.

What’s Muspelheim in God of Conflict Ragnarok?

Muspelheim is likely one of the unlockable 9 Realms and will be accessed as soon as gamers acquire each halves of a seed.

It’s a comparatively small realm with a number of challenges and trials for Kratos to take part in. The challenges reward gamers with profitable rewards however are robust, so it’s extremely really helpful that gamers full this portion of God of Conflict Ragnarok’s post-campaign with well-equipped Kratos.

Finishing these trails rewards gamers with the Timeless Pyres armor set for Kratos.

God of Conflict Ragnarok was launched on November 9, 2022, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Professional, and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles.



