How to find and solve The Abandoned Village Nornir Chest (Vanaheim)

Gamers might encounter a Nornir chest as soon as they enter God of Warfare Ragnarok’s sixth chapter, The Reckoning. The Deserted Village in Vanaheim homes this very Nornir chest, and gamers should gentle up three torches to unlock it.

This information will element the method of discovering and unlocking the chest.

Observe: Minor spoilers for God of Warfare Ragnarok might observe. Viewer discretion is suggested.

Sreps to unravel and unlock The Deserted Village Nornir chest in God of Warfare Ragnarok

The Nornir chest is a bit trickier to unlock in comparison with the opposite chests and all gamers are required to do is observe the steps under.

Gamers might have to backtrack a bit to achieve this chest in Vanaheim.

Head onward to The Deserted Village, towards the alternative facet of the damaged bridge beneath a picket construction.

Transfer the crane to the appropriate, and head down the slope to the appropriate of the bridge to achieve the chest.

Set fireplace to the thorns and the bucket hanging from the crane utilizing the Blades of Chaos. Then, push the crane in direction of the appropriate.

From right here, gamers can spot the primary torch. Use the Blades of Chaos to push the bucket in direction of the torch and light-weight it up.

Subsequent, spin the crane again left by throwing the Leviathan Axe after which transfer throughout to the platform on the opposite facet.

Use the bucket to ignite the thorns on the tip of the bridge.

Pull the bucket as soon as extra with the Blades of Chaos, this time to the left to ignite the second torch.

Lastly, cross over to the damaged bridge and again down the slope on the appropriate to search out the third and ultimate torch.

People can merely goal and ignite the torch with the Blades of Chaos.

Head again onward to the Nornir chest on the appropriate, which ought to now be unlocked.

The chest ought to reward gamers with both an Idunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead assuming they haven’t already unlocked 30 Nornir chests prior.

What are Nornir chests in God of Warfare Ragnarok?

Nornir chests are non-compulsory, unlockable chests scattered throughout the 9 Realms for Kratos to search out and acquire. These chests include Idunn Apples or Horns of Blood Mead, which completely improve Kratos’ most HP and rage respectively.

God of Warfare Ragnarok has a complete of 35 such Nornir chests to search out and unlock all through its marketing campaign, however gamers solely have to unlock 30 of those to cap Kratos’s HP and rage bars, whereas concurrently unlocking an achievement for a similar.

What’s God of Warfare Ragnarok?

The sequel to 2018’s God of Warfare, God of Warfare Ragnarok follows the journey of Kratos and his son Atreus as they survive by means of Fimbulwinter and attempt to forestall the onset of Ragnarok, the tip of the world.

The sport options revamped fight and gameplay over its predecessor and was met with a really constructive reception throughout the board.

The sport was launched on November 9, 2022, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Professional, and PlayStation 5 lineup of dwelling consoles. It was developed by Santa Monica Studio and revealed by Sony Interactive Leisure.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes



