How to find and solve Myrkr Tunnels Chest (Svartalfheim)

God of Warfare Ragnarok’s Nornir Chests are a good way to extend Kratos’ Well being and Most Rage. They usually require a minor puzzle to be accomplished to activate the three runes of those chests. Upon completion, you’ll be able to pop the chest open to say your rewards.

As difficult as a number of the later bosses – Thor, Odin, and Gna – may be, you gained’t need to go in unprepared. As you discover the Myrkr Tunnels in Svartalfheim through the “Forging Future” chapter of the sport, you will see this chest. Fortunately, it is an extremely easy Nornir Chest to activate for Kratos. Right here’s what you’ll want to do in God of Warfare Ragnarok to unlock this reward:

The way to resolve God of Warfare Ragnarok’s Nornir Chest in Myrkr Tunnels

The rewards for the Nornir Chest will range for every participant as the sport alternates between Horns of Blood Mead (Rage) and Idunn Apples (Well being). The extra of those rune-locked chests Kratos unlocks in God of Warfare Ragnarok, the upper you’ll be able to enhance well being/rage.

When you move the room with the waterwheel that wants freezing, you’ll spot the Nornir Chest. Fortunately, this one is true on the trail you’re following in the principle story, so that you gained’t miss the chest.

It’s extremely simple to get this explicit Nornir Chest in God of Warfare Ragnarok. (Picture through Santa Monica Studios)

To get the primary rune of the Nornir Chest, mild the torch in your left along with your Blades of Chaos. Maintain L2, then press R2 to set off the ignite capacity. Go left and head all the way down to the top of the hall for the subsequent rune, nevertheless it’s held again by iron bars. A number of fast Sigil Arrows are all it takes to acquire the rune.

Fireplace a Sigil arrow within the barrel of oil subsequent to the torch, after which hearth just a few extra that join as near Kratos as doable. You’ll need to join your Blades of Chaos to the oil barrel, the place the sigils will detonate in a sequence, getting you the subsequent rune for this God of Warfare Ragnarok puzzle.

Now, head again the way in which you got here, and search for a big barrel in your left. Will probably be within the first opening you get to on the way in which again via. Destroy the barrel and ignite the final rune. It will unlock your Nornir Chest, so you’ll be able to return and open it with Kratos.

That’s all there’s to know concerning the Myrkr Tunnels Nornir Chest in God of Warfare Ragnarok. Merely stroll again over and push the chest open to get whichever merchandise you are destined to obtain. The rewards that it provides you’ll rely on what different Nornir Chests you’ve collected to this point, which suggests they’ll range from participant to participant.

The Myrkr Tunnels may be fairly a tough place, however this is without doubt one of the most helpful rewards gamers can discover as they search the Girl of the Forge. On the finish of this quest lies the highly effective Draupnir spear, the final weapon added to Kratos’ assortment.

