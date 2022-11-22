How to find and solve Dragon Beach Nornir Chest (Svartalfheim)

God of Conflict Ragnarok options loads of extra puzzle components and brutal fight. Gamers should skillfully information Kratos by these puzzles to uncover the secrets and techniques and rewards the 9 Realms supply.

#GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE! On behalf of everybody right here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our improvement companions, thanks to our fantastic followers for supporting us. Each one who touched this recreation put their all into it, we hope you adore it as a lot as we do #GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE! On behalf of everybody right here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our improvement companions, thanks to our fantastic followers for supporting us. Each one who touched this recreation put their all into it, we hope you adore it as a lot as we do 💙 https://t.co/N7IR9p2jCD

The Dragon Seashore Nornir Chest in Svartalheim will be tough to unlock, and this information will cowl all that you must find out about it and extra.

Observe: Minor spoilers for God of Conflict Ragnarok will observe. Viewer discretion is suggested.

Unlocking the Dragon Seashore Nornir chest in God of Conflict Ragnarok

This chest will be unlocked comparatively early on within the recreation, round Chapter 2.

The Dragon Seashore Nornir chest will be present in Svartalfheim.

This chest will be discovered close to the left aspect of the seashore, close to the dock.

A wood construction and a few rocks encompass the chest.

Gamers should destroy three pots with runes to unlock this Nornir chest.

The primary pot is positioned proper of the chest behind a geyser.

To interrupt it, gamers should observe the wall round their proper until they attain behind the dragon statue after which intention for the pot with the Leviathan Axe or Draupnir Spear.

The second pot is reverse the Nornir chest, hidden behind one other water geyser.

Kratos can freeze the geyser utilizing the Leviathan Axe or intention his Draupnir Spear on the heart of the geyser to interrupt the pot.

The third and remaining pot is hidden behind one more water geyser, this time behind the Dragon Seashore Nornir chest.

Goal for the pot and throw your Leviathan Axe or Draupnir Spear at it to complete the problem.

After breaking all three pots, the Dragon Seashore Nornir chest needs to be unlocked.

Work together with it to open it and seize the rewards inside.

What rewards does the Dragon Seashore Nornir chest give in God of Conflict Ragnarok?

Unlocking and subsequently interacting with the Dragon Seashore Nornir Chest will reward gamers with an Idunn Apple. The Idunn Apple will completely enhance Kratos’s most well being and will be extremely advantageous for surviving within the harsh world of God of Conflict Ragnarok.

What are Nornir Chests?

Nornir chests are unlockable chests that include uncommon gadgets that help Kratos all through his journey throughout the 9 Realms. They primarily include Idunn Apples and Horns of Mead, which completely enhance Kratos’s well being and rage bars.

There are 35 chests scattered across the recreation, gamers solely have to unlock 30 to cap their well being and rage bars. Unlocking 30 chests additionally rewards a trophy.

What’s God of Conflict Ragnarok?

The sequel to 2018’s God of Conflict, Ragnarok, follows Kratos and his son Atreus as they survive by Fimbulwinter and attempt to stop the onset of Ragnarok. The sport is about in historic Scandinavia and focuses on Atreus’s different identification as Loki. Ragnarok is the ultimate entry within the Norse sage for God of Conflict.

The sport was launched worldwide on November 9, 2022, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Professional, and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles.



