How To Enable And Use Live Activities on iOS 16.1

Probably the most talked about and most awaited Reside Actions function lastly added by Apple with the discharge of the brand new iOS 16.1 replace. This new function will seem on the iPhone’s lock display and on the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Professional fashions.

Apple’s iOS 16.1 Reside Actions function is specifically designed to indicate the present and real-time occasions occurring within the background of the iPhone. For instance, when you have booked Uber, you’re going to get the dwell location monitoring on the backside of the lock display. So, you don’t must unlock the iPhone or search for ongoing exercise.

The place are these Reside Actions seen?

Apple has specifically designed Reside Actions for iPhone 14 Professional and iPhone 14 Professional Max so as to add inside the Dynamic Island. That’s proper. If you’re following the dwell match rating, it will likely be seen on the high on Dynamic Island. Whenever you long-press on it, Dynamic Island will broaden and present the dwell motion in play-by-play mode.

If you’re utilizing another mannequin than iPhone 14 Professional fashions, then you will notice the Reside Actions part on the underside of the lock display. Even when you have iPhone 14 Professional mannequin and locked the machine, it will likely be proven on the lock display.

How To Flip On Reside Actions On iOS 16.1

Observe: Guarantee you could have up to date your iPhone to the most recent iOS 16.1 replace.

Open Settings app. Scroll down and faucet on Face ID & Passcode. Enter the Passcode. Scroll right down to “Permit Entry When Locked,” toggle the change subsequent to Reside Actions to the inexperienced ON place.

That’s it.

After getting adopted the above 4 steps, you’re going to get the Reside Actions function enabled in your iPhone to trace or maintain your eyes on the dwell or real-time occasions in your iPhone.

Presently, restricted apps assist this function, however if you’re following MLB video games, NBA, and Premier League video games, then you should use the Reside Actions for the love rating in US and Canada.

Additionally, many different apps like Slopes, Flighty, Panorama, Forest, CARROT Climate, Lumy, Crouton, Pestle, and extra assist this function. App builders are additionally engaged on including extra apps to assist Reside Actions.

Suggestions

In case you have put in iOS 16.1 in your iPhone and used the Reside Actions function in your iPhone, don’t hesitate to share your suggestions within the remark field.

Associated