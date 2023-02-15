How to easily unlock the Clock Tower doors in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is the newest wizarding journey from builders Avalanche Software program and WB Video games, that includes a visit into the magical world of the Hogwarts College of Witchcraft and Wizardry and its surrounding areas.

Hogwarts Legacy has a ton of stuff for gamers to have interaction in, as anticipated of a real role-playing title – together with fixing numerous puzzles scattered across the recreation world to unlock bountiful rewards and different lore secrets and techniques. One such mysterious puzzle entails the Clock Tower doorways inside Hogwarts, which requires a little bit of brainstorming to open, as an everyday Alohomora spell won’t be sufficient. Happily, this information will element all it is advisable to find out about unlocking these doorways.

Notice: Minor spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy will observe, viewer discretion is suggested.

Unlocking the Clock Tower in Hogwarts Legacy

Utilizing Arresto Momentum on the right alignment of the pendulum with the symbols is essential to fixing the puzzle (Picture by way of YouTube/Born 2 Recreation)

A complete of 4 Clock Tower doorways may be unlocked in Hogwarts Legacy by the identical course of. Unlocking these requires exact timing with the next steps:

1. Equip both the Arresto Momentum or Glacius spells earlier than heading to the Clock Towers for simple entry. Naturally, gamers should have mastered these spells earlier than the endeavour.

2. On the Clock Tower, pay attention to the symbols on the massive door in entrance of you.

3. The massive pendulum will swing throughout 4 dials above with numerous symbols.

4. Time your spell appropriately and solid Glacius or Arresto Momentum when the pendulum aligns with the right image on the ground above.

5. Head right down to the door beneath when it’s unlocked to entry the treasures inside.

6. Repeat the steps for all 4 doorways.

Moreover, gamers should guarantee they don’t waste valuable time fixing the puzzle utilizing Arresto Momentum for the reason that spell solely stays energetic for a restricted period. Therefore, Glacius is the popular spell on this state of affairs owing to its longer period of management.

What does unlocking the Clock Tower doorways do?

A chest may be discovered throughout the locked doorways for gamers to loot (Picture by way of YouTube/Born 2 Recreation)

Unlocking these 4 doorways in Hogwarts Legacy permits gamers to seize some loot sealed inside treasure chests. Extra importantly, it unlocks a well-kept secret throughout the useful Subject Information.

The place are the Clock Tower doorways situated?

4 Clock Tower doorways are unfold throughout the Hogwarts College of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The final three are solely out there as soon as gamers be taught the Alohomora attraction in the course of the occasions of “The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament” questline in the course of the season of Autumn.

The areas of every door is described as follows:

Mantis: The Mantis door is discovered on the stairway between the Goblet and Owl doorways, hidden distant from the pendulum.

Goblet: The Goblet door is instantly above the Owl door. Head to the ground above by way of the stairway.

Owl: Use the stairway behind a locked door and make your option to the primary flooring to entry the Owl door. Moreover, be certain that to make use of both a Disillusionment spell or an invisibility potion to unlock the eyeball chests throughout the room.

Unicorn: The Unicorn chest is on the proper nook of the pendulum from the Clock Tower.

Hogwarts Legacy was launched on February 10, 2023, for the PC, Xbox Sequence X/S, and PlayStation 5. A model of the sport for last-gen consoles and Nintendo Swap can be in improvement.

