How to easily obtain the Bloody Tear Whip in Vampire Survivors

There are plenty of methods that you would be able to make your character stronger in Vampire Survivors. Whereas leveling up is without doubt one of the best methods to go about it, getting your fingers on extra highly effective weapons as you progress via the levels is one other manner of constructing development considerably simpler.

There are plenty of versatile and efficient weapons that it is possible for you to to get your fingers on within the rogue-like. Nevertheless, one which many gamers need to get their fingers on is the Bloody Tear Whip.

have you ever seen the TRUE launch trailer for the Vampire Survivors dlc, the one the advertising and marketing staff would not need you to see? have you ever seen the TRUE launch trailer for the Vampire Survivors dlc, the one the advertising and marketing staff would not need you to see? https://t.co/A7I3fq6GlM

The weapon slashes horizontally and damages enemies on the high and sides. It additionally passes via them and comes with a life-steal passive that means that you can regain 8 HP or each crucial hit you pull off. It would improve the realm of harm upon upgrading it, permitting it to be one of many extra versatile weapons within the recreation.

Nevertheless, it’s not straightforward to acquire the Bloody Tear Whip in Vampire Survivors, and the next information will particularly go over how one can get your fingers on it within the recreation.

Acquiring the Bloody Tear Whip in Vampire Survivors

Receive the Bloody Tear Whip in Vampire Survivors. The one method to acquire it will likely be to evolve the Whip, one of many base weapons you’ll get very early within the recreation.

To acquire the Bloody Tear model of the weapon, it’s best to:

Begin the sport with Antonio Belpaese to make it a lot simpler, because the character’s beginning weapon is the Whip, which assaults horizontally and passes via the enemy making it one of many extra distinctive weapons within the recreation.

To get the Bloody Tear evolution, you can be required to stage the weapon as much as the max, stage 8. Then you will have to get your fingers on one Hole Coronary heart to get one level within the passive for the weapon.

One of the vital efficient methods of leveling the Whip up in Vampire Survivors is to select up all of the Blue Gems that drop from defeating enemies. As soon as the blue bar on the highest of the display screen fills up, you’ll be able to both get a brand new merchandise or improve your weapon. You need to decide the improve choice to stage the weapon to eight.

Hole Coronary heart is a passive merchandise that multiplies the utmost well being that your character has by 1.2 per stage. It may be unlocked by any character by simply surviving with them within the recreation for one minute.

After finishing each these requisites, you will have a chest, and the Whip will routinely evolve right into a Bloody Tear Whip. Now which chest will trigger this evolution is predicated on RNG, so that you would possibly must get your fingers on a number of earlier than you lastly acquire the weapon.

Whereas the Bloody Tear Whip is extremely efficient in Vampire Survivors, it has drawbacks. One of many greatest ones is that it’s going to go away you weak from sure instructions. You may as well evolve this weapon right into a Fuwalafuwaloo by combining it with max-level Vento Sacro.



