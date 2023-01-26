How to easily obtain and upgrade the Levin Sword in Fire Emblem Engage

Fireplace Emblem Interact sees the return of one of many extra common weapons that has had a steady look in the entire franchise’s entries.

The Lightning Sword, generally known as the Levin Sword within the newest title, is likely one of the extra highly effective weapons that it is possible for you to to return throughout. One in every of its greatest professionals is its versatile vary of makes use of, as your Items will have the ability to pilot the Levin Sword each as a melee in addition to a ranged weapon.

Whereas the weapon would possibly make a few of the tougher encounters within the sport considerably simpler, acquiring it isn’t all that simple.

Therefore, the next information will go over simply how one can acquire the Levin Sword in Fireplace Emblem Interact, and learn how to improve it to max out its ranges.

A information to acquire the Levin Sword in Fireplace Emblem Interact

There are primarily two ways in which you should use so as to add the Levin Sword to your repertoire in Fireplace Emblem Interact.

1) Buying it from the Armory in Somniel

Some of the simple methods of acquiring the weapon within the sport is to instantly buy it from the Armory in Somniel. Shopping for it is going to value you 3,000 gold, making it one of many costlier choices to decide into. Nonetheless, it nonetheless stays one of many extra dependable purchases in Fireplace Emblem Interact.

To search out the sword within the store’s stock, you’ll need to move over there after each battle because it is not going to be up for grabs straight away. As extra gadgets begin getting added to the Armory with each important quantity of progress in the primary sport, you’ll have to consistently come again and verify whether it is up on the market.

2) Acquiring it as a drop

The following approach to go about acquiring the Levin Sword will likely be as a drop. You will have to find enemy items which have a inexperienced merchandise icon over them as it is going to imply that they’ll have an opportunity of dropping a uncommon merchandise when defeated.

Nonetheless, there may be a number of RNG concerned, and the possibilities of the sword truly dropping are fairly uncommon. And but, there’s an opportunity that you may be fortunate and get your fingers on it with out having to take a position any gold.

Upgrading the Levin Sword in Fireplace Emblem Interact

The next are the bottom stats for the Levin Sword within the sport:

Would possibly: 13

Hit: 85

Crit: 0

Weight: 11

Keep away from: 0

Dodge: 0

Vary: 1-2

Degree 1 improve necessities:

Degree 2 improve necessities

Iron: x80

Metal: x3

1,500 Gold

Degree 3 improve necessities

Iron: x150

Metal: x8

3,000 Gold

Degree 4 improve necessities

Iron: x150

Metal: x15

Silver: x2

5,000 Gold

Degree 5 improve necessities

Iron: x150

Metal: x50

Silver: x5

7,500 Gold

The Levin Sword is likely one of the finest weapons to acquire within the sport, and is sure to hold Alear and your Items by the late part of Fireplace Emblem Interact.



