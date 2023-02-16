How to easily get the House Cup in Hogwarts Legacy

If you’re acquainted with the Harry Potter films, you’ll really feel proper at residence enjoying Hogwarts Legacy, right down to the minute particulars. Developer Avalanche Video games has taken a lot care to incorporate as many references and callbacks to the unique Potterverse tales, together with Harry Potter and the Unbelievable Beasts and The place to Discover Them novels.

From iconic areas throughout the open world of Hogwarts to Hogwarts citadel itself, there are various issues that followers will instantly be capable of acknowledge in Hogwarts Legacy. Among the many many such acquainted issues is the “Home Cup,” the celebrated award that the academics at Hogwarts award to that one Home, which proves superior in virtually each facet to the remainder.

The Home Cup additionally makes an look in Hogwarts Legacy, permitting gamers to work in the direction of making their Home of selection the perfect among the many relaxation and in the end get the very prestigious award on the finish of the semester at Hogwarts. Right here’s a complete information on the best way to get the Home Cup in Hogwarts Legacy.

Tips on how to win the Home Cup on your Home of selection in Hogwarts Legacy?

Getting the Home Cup would possibly sound simple, nevertheless it isn’t as straightforward as it’d look. Getting the Home Cup is identical as getting the “Platinum Trophy,” i.e., attaining one hundred percent completion. Primarily, to get the Home Cup, you need to full the next:

each most important storyline quests

aspect quest

puzzles

This contains each character’s aspect quest, trial, elective puzzle, task, and extra to work in the direction of ending all the pieces the sport affords. As an extra goal to unlock the Home Cup, additionally, you will want to achieve Stage 34, which is barely doable after finishing all the primary story and elective questlines.

To unlock the Home Cup, you must observe the next steps:

Be sure to have accomplished “Weasley’s Watchful Eye” most important story quest, which is the sport’s forty seventh and remaining.

Additionally, you will want to make sure that you’ve got completed all elective quests and puzzles.

When you full each the primary story and elective quests within the sport, you’ll need to proceed to the Nice Corridor within the Hogwarts citadel, the place a brief cutscene earlier than you’re lastly awarded the Home Cup by Professor Weasley.

The ultimate cutscene in Hogwarts Legacy not solely awards you the Home Cup but additionally showcases your victories in opposition to the evil forces, which you needed to courageous to free Hogwarts from the looming menace of Ranrok and Rookwood’s darkish wizards. The cutscene additionally sees the academics and college students of the varsity of magic reminisce over the lack of Professor Fig, who sacrificed himself whereas combating the ultimate boss of the sport, Ranrok Dragon.

Hogwarts Legacy is now obtainable on current-generation consoles, i.e., PlayStation 5, Xbox Sequence X|S, and Home windows PC (through Steam and Epic Video games Retailer). The sport’s last-generation console (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) variations are scheduled to be launched on April 4, 2023, with the Nintendo Swap model set out on July 25, 2023.



