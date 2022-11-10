How to easily destroy the Hafgufa’s bindings in God of War Ragnarok’s Secret of the Sands Favor

Puzzle-solving is without doubt one of the core gameplay mechanics in God of Conflict Ragnarok. Not solely will precisely fixing them can help you attain and open Legendary Chests, however it would even provide help to via sure aspect quests and missions.

One such puzzle gamers want to unravel within the newest franchise entry is to destroy the Hafgufa’s bindings in the course of the Secret of the Sands Favor mission. The hunt takes place within the Darkish Elven caves, the place you have to free a captured creature, the Hafgufa, that appears like a jellyfish.

The creature is attempting to sing, nevertheless it’s trapped within the Darkish Elf hive, and to have the ability to free it, you can be required to destroy all of its bindings. Nonetheless, with the ability to break them is extremely tough, and plenty of gamers are having a tough time with it.

Subsequently, immediately’s information will go over how one can destroy Hafgufa’s bindings throughout God of Conflict Ragnarok’s Secret of the Sands Favor.

Destroying all of Hafgufa’s bindings in God of Conflict Ragnarok

Destroying all of Hafgufa’s bindings in God of Conflict Ragnarok to free the creature in the course of the Secret of the Sands Favor mission is without doubt one of the extra difficult puzzles within the sport. Therefore, to have the ability to do it efficiently, you can be required to,

Make your manner contained in the cave the place the Hafgufa is housed, captured by the Darkish Elves. As soon as inside, you can be required to maneuver in direction of the middle and look to your left, the place you’ll discover a deposit of gold ore that’s blocking your path to the subsequent space.

There can even be a crimson jar close to you containing a bomb, which you have to to gather and throw on the ore to destroy it. It will, in flip, clear up a path for you, permitting you to have a greater angle on the Darkish Elf hive.

After you have opened up the trail, you’ll then be required to go leap via it and make it to the touchdown, which can offer you a significantly better view of all of the Hafgufa bindings. There you’ll discover the presence of a Twilight Stone current behind the very first binding.

You may line up your shot with the Leviathan Axe and throw it to interrupt the primary binding. Two different bindings can even be seen from this spot, and as soon as once more, it is possible for you to to attempt the axe to interrupt every of them.

After you have eliminated these bindings, you’ll then have to make your manner again to beginning location of the cave and search for left to search out one other Twilight Stone. You’ll then have to angle your axe to purpose for the one on the far left. Upon throwing it, the weapon will undergo the second stone and hit the ultimate binding.

After you have damaged all of the bindings in God of Conflict Ragnarok, you’ll make your solution to the hive cave and efficiently free the Hafgufa from its captors.



