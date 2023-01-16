How to easily defeat Wind Colossus (Dust Ruins, Waford) in One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey is the newest JRPG from developer ILCA and writer Bandai Namco Leisure. The sport relies on Eiichiro Oda’s beloved One Piece collection and was launched on January 13, 2023 as a part of the franchise’s twenty fifth Anniversary celebrations.

Gamers can tackle 4 Colossus-type enemies within the recreation. These statue-like beings had been crafted by an historical tribe in Waford.

The elementals might be robust to beat until gamers are completely ready, so this text will supply recommendations on defeating the Wind Colossus in One Piece Odyssey.

Be aware: This text accommodates minor mechanical spoilers for the combat towards the Wind Colossus.

The Wind Colossus might be discovered within the Mud Ruins in One Piece Odyssey

Here is the in-game description of the Wind Colossus:

“A mysterious Colossus that dwells in Mud Ruins. It may possibly management wind and blow out high-speed air currents to chop by objects.”

The Wind Colossus is positioned throughout the Mud Ruins Plaza and might be discovered after you full the puzzle with the reflecting mirrors. After the blocked door opens, enter by the passageway to set off a brief cutscene and the combat itself. Listed below are some tricks to battle the Wind Colossus:

The Wind Colossus can use quite a lot of AoE (space of impact) assaults. These assaults deal huge injury, along with making use of the bleed and ATK down standing illnesses on the focused member.

Bond Arts and Strikes are advisable towards this foe.

This enemy is fairly sturdy, so don’t be fearful in case your assaults deal little injury.

Adio’s Grande talent can be utilized to boost the DEF of your entire social gathering.

Be certain that to replenish your well being when essential.

Ending the combat will reward gamers with 103390 Berries, 3229 EXP, and a Wind Colossus’s Report Dice.

Fixing the Mud Ruins Plaza Mirror Puzzle

It’s essential to clear up this puzzle earlier than you’ll be able to start the boss combat towards the Wind Colossus in One Piece Odyssey. Merely observe these steps to open up the locked door:

Head up the steps in your proper to achieve the primary mirror equipment.

Flip it twice and head additional up.

Flip the primary equipment in entrance of you twice, after which head proper to seek out the second mechanism.

Flip the machine thrice.

Lastly, head to the final mirror equipment on the finish of the passage.

Flip it twice to finish the puzzle and unlock the door.

What’s One Piece Odyssey?

The most recent and biggest from publishers Bandai Namco Leisure, One Piece Odyssey is a turn-based role-playing recreation that was first introduced on March 28, 2022.

Gamers management protagonist Monkey D. Luffy and take cost of his band of Straw Hat Pirates. The story begins with the pirates getting marooned on the paranormal island of Waford after dealing with a horrible storm at sea. The sport is a contemporary JRPG that makes use of parts from the One Piece franchise to offer the formulation a novel spin.

One Piece Odyssey was launched for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Collection X/S, and PC.

