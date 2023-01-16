How to easily defeat Lucci Jaguar Form in One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey is an open-world JRPG (Japanese Position Taking part in Recreation) crammed to the brim with actions. Gamers will face tons of bosses who would possibly give them a tough time, with one being Rob Lucci. Gamers first encounter this character within the sewers of Water Seven.

He, nevertheless, transforms right into a jaguar and presents an uphill activity. Gamers who comply with his path and ascend from the sewer stage can run into him atop the Tower of Legislation.

Nonetheless in his jaguar kind, the battle begins with a cutscene whereby Luffy fees at Lucci with a Gum Gum Gatling, however will get knocked out with a punch.

Defeating Rob Lucci in One Piece Odyssey

You’ll solely face Rob Lucci on this battle. He does not have any brokers or henchmen to help them. That mentioned, he has a bigger well being bar than your earlier encounter with him within the sewers. This provides you a bonus when it comes to utilizing Energy assaults centered on him fairly than choosing area-of-effect strikes.

Lucci’s most devastating assault is the Finger Pistol Hearth Sting. It has the potential to utterly evict any of your get together members. Lucci’s major assault is three claw swings, whereas his secondary transfer is Tempest Kick Victory Chook, which damages all your get together members. This assault will sometimes depart the affected members bleeding with a decreased assault for the following few turns.

Lucci’s Finger Pistol Hearth Sting assault. (Picture by way of Bandai Namco)

As a countermeasure, you should utilize objects just like the Shabby Ball to cut back the enemy’s ATK (assault) by 25% for 3 turns. This improves your possibilities of staying within the struggle with out resorting to therapeutic objects at each flip. On prime of this, you possibly can even use Ragged Ball, which decreases DEF (protection) by 25% for 3 turns. This leaves room to do extra harm by concurrently reducing Lucci’s protection and assault.

This battle has two phases. You will not have the ability to use Luffy within the first section, as he was knocked out by Lucci to start with cutscene. The second begins whenever you deplete half of the latter’s well being. This triggers a cutscene showcasing Usopp. He deflects Lucci’s Finger Pistol Hearth Sting aimed on the Straw Hats. After rejuvenating the crew’s morale, Luffy joins the struggle.

Lucci in 2nd section of the battle in One Piece Odyssey (Picture by way of Bandai Namco)

Lucci is surrounded by electrical sparks, and his assaults inflict extra harm in your get together members. On this section, proceed to cost at him with centered assaults from all get together members. You should use Chopper as a devoted healer in a single flip after which use Monster Level to rework him right into a monster for 5 turns.

You too can use Luffy’s Gear 2 means, Gum Gum Jet Pistol, which does probably the most harm. Nami’s Swing Arm talent additionally offers much-concentrated harm to Locci. Zorro’s Lion Tune & 108 Pound Phoenix abilities are additionally very efficient in dropping the boss’ well being sooner. Mix these talent assaults with Sanji’s Veau Shot, and you’ll have no downside defeating Lucci, even in his tanky jaguar kind.

Luffy’s Gum Gum Jet Pistol offers loads of harm in One Piece Odyssey (Picture by way of Bandai Namco)

The battle ends with a cutscene through which Luffy unleashes a Gum Gum Jet Gatling assault, a barrage of high-speed punches. Lucci can’t match the ability, and the Straw Hat captain will get the final punch that throws him right into a wall, ending the lengthy battle together with his defeat. You possibly can then proceed to satisfy up with Usopp.

One Piece Odyssey has many battles that hold gamers on edge and pushes them to make use of all the sport mechanics. One can tinker with varied equipment to push their stats even additional. This will make an extended distinction within the boss battles that happen within the later components of the sport.

Bandai Namco has executed a splendid job with One Piece Odyssey when it comes to recreating character interactions and places from anime and manga. The sport is a delight to play for followers of the enduring moments from varied story arcs. There are occasions in One Piece Odyssey that may make followers nostalgic and encourage them to revisit all of them by way of Memoria.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



