How to easily defeat Fire colossus in One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey is a sport followers of the anime have been ready for. It begins with the straw hat crew getting separated on the island of Waford. Gamers should reunite with them and encounter a number of bosses and enemies all through the journey. One among them is the Hearth Colossus.

This boss could be encountered very early in One Piece Odyssey. Gamers will battle him in Chapter 1: Island of Storms. Initially, he seems as a flaming ring bell. However he transforms into a large on provocation, and his legs and arms come out. He could be positioned within the South Forest area of Waford island.

Defeating the Hearth Colossus rewards 40000 Exp and 6,724 Berries.

Defeating Hearth Colossus in One Piece Odyssey

You possibly can solely proceed to battle Hearth Colossus after defeating Del Kong. As you progress after the Straw Hat crew separates, you will have to search out Nami.

You will see that her with the large orangutan Del Kong. He’s the primary boss you’ll encounter within the sport. This battle is a wonderful tutorial and brings you on top of things with the preventing mechanics. After defeating him, you may head to South Forest.

Hearth Colossus is a Energy Aspect-type boss. He holds a hearth torch in a single hand and makes use of it continuously throughout the battle. He does loads of energy and hearth injury to you and your occasion members.

Hearth Colossus has two major assaults – A Photo voltaic Warmth Wave assault that travels in a straight line and inflicts round 230 injury factors and Burning Reality, whereby he slams his hearth torch to the bottom, inflicting round 150 injury.

Zorro’s Rashomon assault. (Picture through Bandai Namco)

One of the best technique is to make use of Luffy, Zorro, and Robin to aggressively assault the Hearth Colossus, whereas you need to use Tony Tony Chopper to heal a celebration member. You should use Zoro’s Rashomon assault and Robin’s Ochenta Fleurs Cuatro Mano Shock to wreck the Hearth Colossus.

Hearth Colussus’s final assault in One piece Odyssey. (Picture through Bandai Namco)

Hearth Colossus additionally has an final assault the place he spreads his arms and begins flinging Hearth Bombs in any respect the occasion members. This brings the HP down considerably. You should use Nami’s Thief talent to grab therapeutic gadgets mid-battle as a countermeasure.

This offers you a superb well being buffer with Tony Tony Chopper’s therapeutic capacity and a number of therapeutic gadgets from Nami’s capacity.

Proceed to assault the Hearth Colossus with Luffy’s Gum-Gum Bazooka talent together with Zorro’s Rashomon and Robin’s Ochenta Fleurs Cuatro Mano Shock assaults. Additionally, preserve therapeutic the occasion members in between turns utilizing Tony Tony Chopper’s Restoration talent.

Hearth Colossus is a two-phase battle in One piece Odyssey. When you deplete his well being, he’ll restore himself after a cutscene.

Repeat the above technique once more to empty his well being rapidly. One more cutscene will probably be triggered in the course of this second battle. This time a mysterious man seems out of nowhere and interrupts the battle. He assaults the Straw Hat crew to check them.

The mysterious man is impressed with the preventing abilities of the crew. Whereas in the course of a pleasant battle throughout the cutscene, the Hearth Colossus makes use of his final assault, flinging a few firebombs on the mysterious man. In a cool gunslinging transfer, he deflects all of the assaults again to the Hearth Colossus and ends the battle.

One Piece Odyssey is a sport stuffed with quite a few encounters and boss battles. It additionally permits gamers to customise their occasion members with varied outfits.

The bottom line is to make use of all of them correctly and have a devoted therapeutic occasion member prepared.

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan



