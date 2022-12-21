How to easily beat Bahamut Fury in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

As you progress by Chapter 4 of Disaster Core: Remaining Fantasy 7 Reunion, you’ll ultimately come throughout Bahamut Fury. A mechanical model of the highly effective summon, you’ll encounter it as the ultimate boss of that chapter. Whereas it would look extremely imposing, it’s not a tough battle.

Don’t fear, we’ve received you coated concerning the way to deal with Bahamut Fury in Disaster Core: Remaining Fantasy 7 Reunion. It gained’t be the one time you battle Bahamut on this RPG. So right here’s what you could do to deal with this specific encounter.

Chapter 4’s remaining boss is Bahamut Fury in Disaster Core: Remaining Fantasy 7 Reunion

Bahamut Fury can deal a formidable quantity of harm in Disaster Core: Remaining Fantasy 7 Reunion, however you even have some benefits. Within the DMW system, Aerith has very excessive odds of granting you Therapeutic Wave.

In the event you get it, it’ll restore your HP and MP. It additionally makes you quickly invincible, permitting you to bully the boss. You may as well obtain Bodily or Magical Nullification on this battle, making it fairly straightforward, whether or not in your first playthrough or New Recreation+.

You may’t rely on that taking place although, so it is strongly recommended to have your strongest Remedy Materia, in addition to Regeneration. You may as well run Fira, and the assault Materia, Cease Blade. Leap is sweet as properly you probably have area. That’s, you probably have the timing to make use of it as an avoidance instrument. In the event you don’t, skip it.

Potential Loadout

Curaga

Fira

Regeneration

Cease Blade

HP++

Barrier

He has a couple of harmful assaults, although. Arm Swing hurts and knocks you again. He may fireplace a trio of Vitality Orbs in Disaster Core: Remaining Fantasy 7 Reunion. You’ve gotten time to get into place to keep away from these although. They’re straightforward sufficient to evade. Simply stand between two of them.

You’ll wish to keep in melee vary towards Bahamut Fury in Disaster Core: Remaining Fantasy 7 Reunion. Assault magic isn’t going to harm. When you have Pricey Punch, you’ll be able to batter this boss simply sufficient, however my assault of selection was Cease Blade.

Its charged particular assault is Exaflare, however should you’re quick sufficient, you’ll be able to utterly cease it. Use your strongest bodily assault and land a couple of crits; this capacity might be nullified.

Within the battle towards Bahamut Fury, a lot injury was dealt stopping the primary Exaflare and it triggered his second Exaflare. However each had been simply stopped. These are his solely actual, harmful assaults. In the event you’re taking an excessive amount of injury, pull again, buff should you can (with Barrier), heal, and get again into melee vary.

(Clip begins at 21:36)

In the event you obtain a high-level Therapeutic Wind, be happy to carry onto it till you’re feeling like you’re in dire straights. You may pop it instantly and begin spamming Cease Blade, however should you aren’t assured in how a lot injury you do, use it as a response to a robust assault.

Understanding this, try to be greater than able to battle Bahamut Fury as Zack in Chapter 4 of Disaster Core: Remaining Fantasy 7 Reunion.

